By the time you read this, your Thanksgiving meal may be over. But that doesn’t mean you don’t have things to still be thankful for, if it’s audio and video upgrades at low prices you’ve been wanting. This year, opt to go big and stay home because all you have to do is shake off the food coma, fire up the computer (or phone, or iPad), and start scrolling—plenty of sales are already in progress. You can check out more of our wide-ranging Black Friday coverage here, but if you’re wanting the best in audio-video components, check out these solid deals from Crutchfield on TVs, surround sound systems, personal audio monitoring, and more:

If you’re a next-gen console gamer, 4K movie fanatic, or just someone who wants the most futureproofed tech, the Sony BRAVIA XR-65A80J is the TV for you. The 64.5-inch 4K OLED screen supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision for improved contrast and brightness with HDR content, while the “Cognitive Processor” in the TV makes sure all the motion across that screen is crisp and blur-free. It supports Google Chromecast/Assistant, Apple Homekit/AirPlay 2, and Amazon Alexa for voice commands and content casting. Plus it’s ready for next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 with support for ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) via future firmware update for the 48 Gbps and 4K @ 120 Hz HDMI 2.1 ports.

If music gets you wired, and you don’t mind audio gear doing the same, the Sennheiser IE 300 earphones are a new take on an old-school approach to audio purity. There’s nothing—no Bluetooth or active noise-cancelling features, etc.—sitting between you and rich, emotive playback. As long as you have a 3.5mm headphone jack, you have a direct connection to your favorite recordings. Despite being small in size, these earphones provide ample passive isolation and deliver big, punchy bass alongside a full-bodied midrange and crisp, accurate highs. If you’ve wanted to dip your toes into the audiophile world, the savings on these will be music to your ears.

The Venu 2 features a colorful, touch-sensitive AMOLED display that’s as easy to read as it is to navigate. The smartwatch is loaded with features including activity tracking, a powerful GPS, onboard storage for up to 650 songs, and seamless integration with your smartphone via the Garmin Connect app.

When asked to sum up his experience with the Enclave Audio CineHome PRO system, our surround sound reviewer put it like this: The Enclave hi-res wireless home theater system strikes all the right cords. If you’re looking for surround sound but you don’t want to be surrounded by cables, the Enclave CineHome PRO system uses cutting-edge WiSA (Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) technology to offer you big sound with little hassle. It’s the perfect step up from a soundbar if you want to avoid finding the space and budget for receivers, etc., needed with a traditional 5.1 system.

Smart TVs

LG 65-inch C1 Smart OLED 4K UHD TV with HDR $1,796.99 (Was $2,096.99)

Samsung “The Frame” 55-inch Smart QLED UHD TV with HDR and art display modes $997.99 (Was $1,497.99)

Sony MASTER Series 48-inch A9S Smart OLED 4K UHD TV with HDR $1,198 (Was $1,498)

Samsung 65-inch QN85A Smart Neo QLED 4K UHD TV with HDR $1,497.99 (Was $2,197.99)

Home Theater Systems

Sennheiser AMBEO 5.1.2 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos $1,999.95 (Was $2,499.95)

Yamaha SR-B20A Soundbar $149.95 (Was $199.95)

Samsung HW-Q700A 3.1.2-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer system with Dolby Atmos $397.99 (Was $697.99)

Polk Audio MagniFi MAX soundbar/sub combo $399 (Was $499)

Speakers and Subwoofers

Klipsch Reference R-820F Floorstanding speaker $299.99 (Was $599.99)

Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-160M Bookshelf speakers $374 (Was $549)

KEF R7 Floor-standing speaker $1,799.00 (Was $2,249.99)

KEF Q150 Bookshelf speakers $349.99 (Was $599.99)

Earphones and Headphones

Jaybird Vista 2 TWS sports earbuds with ANC $129.99 (Was $199.99)

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport (McLaren Edition) Bluetooth earbuds $149.99 ($249.99)

Sennheiser HD 660 S open-back wired over-ear headphones $399.95 (Was $499.95)

Apple AirPods Max noise-canceling headphones $429 ($549)