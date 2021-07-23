Best headphone stands for gamers Razer Base Station V2 Chroma Check Price Upgrade your gaming setup with this RGB-lit and sturdy stand that also sets the mood. Best headphone stand for creatives Lamicall Desk Earphone Stand Check Price This minimalist and elegantly-designed stand goes with any desk setup, whether you’re working from home or starting a side project. Best headphone stand for gig workers Brainwavz Hengja Desk Headphone Stand Hanger Mount Check Price Whether you’re moving from a coffee shop to your home desk setup, this pick mounts to any table and can still hold even heavy headphones.

Published Jul. 23, 2021

You don’t park a Porsche on the lawn, you don’t keep a Tom Ford suit in a gym bag, and you shouldn’t place headphones on your desk like a half-empty bag of Doritos. The best headphone stands not only give your hi-fi cans a safe place to rest comfortably, they also add instant style and luxury to even the most ordinary desks. Some stands are gorgeous wooden statues. Some headphone hooks are designed for tight spaces, and others are equipped with USB ports and audio jacks, becoming a convenient hub for all of your office equipment. Whether you use headphones for games, conference calls, live streaming, home studio recording, or just to tune out the world while you work, the best headphone stand makes life easier. Of all the cool desk accessories, it’s a must-have for modern workspaces.

What to consider when shopping for the best headphone stand

No matter what type of desk or headphones you use, there’s a stand designed to fit your space. Materials vary from hardwood to plastic with every type of finish and color imaginable. Prices can skyrocket past $100 if you’re looking for an elegant desk accessory. But you can also find stylish stands and headphone hooks for less than $15. Think about your workspace and explore your options for the very best option.

Do you have the space for a headphone stand?

Looking at pictures of headphone stands, you may think they’re all big, beefy blocks that eat up your workspace. But the best headphone stands are designed to keep things clean and organized, just as any good piece of office equipment should. While some may seem imposing, they can actually give you even more room to work. Lifting the headphones up and out of the way clears space, and some stands’ cord organizers and USB hubs add even more ways to manage your work area.

If you have zero square inches of free space on the desk, consider a headphone hook. These handy holders easily attach to the sides of any desk or flat surface, and the headphones hang down from the desk and stay out of your way. This is a great solution for shared desks and open offices.

Are you worried about damaging your headphones?

If you spent a lot of money on a great set of headphones, you don’t want anything to ding or damage your beloved gear. Over time, hard hooks made of metal can create dents and creases in the padding of headphones with a cushioned or leather head strap. You’ll need a more delicate model made of softer material—a well-designed stand with a gentle curved hook will help eliminate unwanted marks. Avoid anything with sharp angles and boxy corners. The headphone stand should look organic, sturdy, and smooth, not like a flimsy wire coat hanger. And make sure the stand has a nonslip base with a low center of gravity to avoid potential tumbles.

Do you want USB and aux ports?

Most stands are simple, freestanding units that don’t need to be plugged in. But if you like your stand feature-rich, get one with USB ports and audio jacks that help tame a jungle of wires. Plugging your headphones directly into the stand is easier than stringing the cable directly to your computer every time you want to listen to music. And USB ports turn the headphone stand into a charging hub for other gadgets. The extra features don’t add much to the price of the stand, so picking a stand with lots of options isn’t a matter of cost — it’s about personal taste.

What style speaks to you?

Every stand makes a statement. Sleek wooden stands show the world that you’re an audiophile who takes the art of sound seriously. RGB stands equipped with color-changing LED lights scream to the world, “Fun!” and are great for gamers and streamers who love electric flair. If you’re not sure how to define your style, a classic metal headphone stand is the perfect all-around desk accessory. Keep an eye on the price tag, as stylish, designer stands can quickly fall into the luxury price category. But these more expensive stands not only look sharp, but they are also built of high-quality material sure to last decades. If you need a practical stand for the crowded shared office, you may not want to spend a lot. If the stand is for your home office or gaming rig, it may be worth the extra money to get yourself a top-shelf stand that makes a bold statement.

How many headphone stands do you need?

A dual headphone stand can safely manage two sets of headphones. Why would you have two headphones? First, these are great pieces of office equipment for shared workspaces. Second, they are great for families. And third, they are handy for audiophiles and home studio engineers who use headphones on a daily basis. Dual stands save space and prevent headphones from getting lost. And they often don’t cost more than a single stand. Plus, there’s no law that says you can’t use the additional hook for watches, ID lanyards, sunglasses, or fedoras—or even as a perch for a well-trained parrot.

Choosing the best headphone stand

Start with a style and then seek out the best headphone stand for your budget. Do you want to go big and bold with an impressive wooden stand, or do you only need a plastic hook on the side of the desk? Or, perhaps you need the safest of safe spaces for home studio equipment. Browse your options and find the best stand for your headphones.

Best headphone stand: Razer Base Station V2 Chroma

Sleek Design, High Functionality This stand gives gamers ports, jacks, and colorful lights in one slim package. Razer Check Price

Gaming stands can be bulky and intimidating, but the Razer stand is a simple design hiding all the features you need. Dual USB 3.1 ports, 3.5mm audio jack with 7.1 surround sound, and RGB lighting are all crammed into this seemingly simple stand. The programmable light show syncs up to most games for impressive immersion. For gamers who want all the bells and whistles in a sleek stand, the Razer Base Station is the answer.

Runner up: Lamicall Desk Earphone Stand

Simple, Sturdy, and Unique A minimalist and affordable approach to a stylish piece of equipment. Lamicall Check Price

The Lamicall stand’s unusual bicycle seat design is a conversation starter when meeting new clients. Despite its svelte look, it can support all headphone models securely, including big gaming headsets. There are no added features; what you see is what you get—but that can be a good thing. If you want to add inspiration and whimsy to the desk, the Lamicall stand is the spark of originality we could all use.

Best headphone stand for kids: Havit RGB Dual Gaming Stand

Bright and Fun Design Give your kids high-level functionality at a reasonable price with this dual stand. havit Check Price

Keep competitive kids happy with a double-headphone stand. The stand has impressive RGB lights to make it feel like a high-end gaming rig, but it won’t break the bank. Two USB ports keep phones and tablets charging. And the cord hook maintains all the wires… until the kids untangle it. The stand can safely support two pairs of headphones and holds up well against normal wear and tear. For anyone with kids — or a rowdy deskmate — this dual stand is a solid organizer.

Budget pick: Brainwavz Hengja Desk Stand Hanger Mount

Budget-Priced Universal Clip Work anywhere with the a hook you can take everywhere. BRAINWAVZ Check Price

If you bounce around from office to office and project to project, you need a quick and secure way to store headphones in all types of environments. The metal Brainwavz Hengja headphone hook can be quickly attached to the edge of a desk or table that’s up to 1.5 inches thick. The clamp can hold every headphone type you use. However, there are recessed screws where the head band rests, and they could potentially scratch the headphones. This is great for people on the go, and it’s not ideal as a permanent stand solution for those with very expensive headphones. Best of all, at less than $15, it doesn’t matter if you forget and leave the stand at an old worksite.

Also consider: Grovemade Wooden Headphone Stand

Topshelf Elegance This beautiful piece of office decor looks impressive while keeping gear secure. Grovemade Check Price

Wood and leather join forces to create this artful stand. Weighing 2.25 pounds, the Grovemade Wooden Stand is sturdy and stunning. The concave leather exterior gives your headphones and ear pads a safe and cozy place to sleep, and the cork feet prevent them from being knocked over. The style works with any office setting, from laidback startups to strict corporate spaces.

FAQs

Q: Do I need a headphone stand?

Yes, you need one. Simply tossing your headphones around the office is a surefire way to damage the delicate piece of audio equipment. Inside headphones are magnets and moveable diaphragms that are easy to misalign. Moreover, you need a stand to give some sense of order to an unruly workspace. You hang up your jacket, and you should hang up your headphones. On top of the technical and style concerns, some stands are also USB charging hubs. These give you quick access to all the phones, tables, and USB Christmas lights that define every modern work area. The best headphone stand is more than a headphone caddy — it’s a smart design choice.

Q: Can headphone stands damage headphones?

Yes, stands can damage headphones. But it all depends on the type of stand you’re using. A metal stand with rigid edges and sharp surfaces can ding headbands and puncture ear pads. Screws and fasteners can also chip away at any material. For that reason, look for solid and smooth surfaces. Well-sanded wood can be a huge plus, but even plastic and rounded metal stands can have soft, smooth surfaces. While any stand can potentially harm your headphones, not having a stand is far more likely to result in damaged equipment.

Q: What headphones will fit my stand?

Most headphones will fit your stand. But it is possible that a stand that’s too big can stretch your headphones. Read reviews and look at the product specifications. Often the stand manufacturer will list which headphones fit best. If you are using a dual headphone stand, make sure the stand is very sturdy. It can be tricky to balance two headphones of varying sizes and weights.

The final word on finding the best headphone stand

Maintain a clean work area and show your headphones some respect with the best headphone stand. A sturdy, non-slip stand keeps your equipment ready when you need it. And as office decor, a unique stand becomes a cool desk accessory. You need a good set of headphones if you’re live-streaming a Zelda speedrun or trying to pick out the flute in your favorite prog rock albums. And the right stand supports all of your audio adventures. From high-tech stands featuring USB ports, to bare-bones headphone holders that do only one thing, but do it well, the right stand transforms the desk into a genuine, bonafide workstation.