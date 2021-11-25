Are AirPods and MacBooks and iPads the, well, Apple of your eye this season? Then we have great news for you because there are killer deals on Apple products across the internet this Black Friday—and you don’t even have to wait till it’s actually Friday to get them. You can check out more of our general Black Friday coverage here or keep scrolling for some of these stellar savings on one of the most well-designed electronics brands there is:

Apple’s flagship true wireless earbuds are known and loved for a reason. Make that many reasons: easy Apple device pairing/switching, wear detection, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ, spatial audio with head-tracking—just to name a few features. They wrap high-tech engineering in a seamless user experience, and at the current Black Friday price they are an undeniable best buy.

I use the M1 MacBook Air. My coworkers use the M1 MacBook Air. We love our M1 MacBook Airs. There’s really not higher praise tech geeks can heap on a product than being actual users. Apple’s M1 chip revitalized the MacBook Air, improving everything from performance to battery life. Even when put against Apple’s own refreshed Pro products, the M1 MacBook Air is still hard to beat.

The Beats Studio Buds don’t have the Apple name, but they have plenty of the features Apple is known for. There’s active noise cancellation and solid sound powered by tech found in the more expensive AirPods Pro. Plus the Beats are more Android-friendly than Apple-branded products. These are just some of the reasons our reviewer considered them polished and capable. And at this price, these Beats are harder to, well, beat.

We’re said it before and we’ll say it again: The iPad Pro’s screen will spoil you. So maybe it’s time you spoiled yourself and got one. With its blazing-fast M1 chip, mini LED screen, and an extremely deep well of apps to pull from, the iPad Pro can be a portable workstation for artists and content creators, a productivity portal for students to executives, or just a joy to behold for movie lovers, gamers, voracious readers, etc. … and all for $100-$150 less at the moment, depending on model.

Earbuds and Headphones

AirPods Max $429 (Was $549)

Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds $149.95 (Was $249.95)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $114.99 (Was $159)

Computers

iMac with 21.5-inch Retina 4K display – Intel Core i5 (3.0GHz)/8GB Memory/256GB SSD $999.99 (Was $1,499.99)

2020 MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip – 13-inch/8GB RAM/512GB SSD Storage $1,299 (Was $1,499)

Smartwatches, Apple TV, and Other Accessories

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) $219 (Was $279)

2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) $169 (Was $179)

Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro $199.99 (Was $349)

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) $99 (Was $129)