Cyber Monday is almost over, but there are still a ton of discounts available on new electronics, high-quality headphones, smart TVs, games for kids, appliances for your kitchen, and more. We’ve already spent the day scouring through all the deals available to find the ones that are actually worth it.

You can expect new deals all week, but Cyber Monday is the day you can get the most-coveted products for the biggest discount. Whether you’re trying to add to your smart home device collection, upgrade your home entertainment system, or add to your kitchen gadgets, you can still get what you need on a discount right now.

We’ll be updating this page regularly with new links and deals, but if you see something you think you want, we suggest you jump on it. With literally millions of people sifting through these discounts, some will inevitably sell out. The most recent batch adds some attractive smart home accessories and household items.

This smart speaker is already over 50 percent off. Then, you get a free smart, variable-color light bulb on top of it. If you’re stocking up on Secret Santa gifts for the office party, this can handle both in one affordable swoop.

This may not seem like the hugest deal, but Sony’s flagship ANC earbuds are some of the best we’ve ever tested and this is the cheapest we have ever seen them from a big-name seller like Amazon. They’re a little chunky, but the sound is exceptional and the noise canceling is very impressive.

Amazon Deals

Amazon typically offers serious price drops on its own devices.

Echo Show 8 $60 (Was $110)

Amazon Echo Buds wireless earbuds $70 (Was $120)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite e-reader $105 (Was $140)

Blink Mini indoor security camera $20 (Was $35)

Kindle Oasis e-reader $175 (Was $250)

Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-reader $115 (Was $160)

Echo (4th Gen) $60 (Was $100)

Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker with Alexa Built-in $30 (Was $40)

Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $600 (Was $830)

Smart Home & Electronics

Razer Basilisk High-Speed Wireless Gaming Mouse $80 (Was $150)

Furbo Dog Camera $118 (Was $169)

Samsung 43-inch QLED 4K TV $497.11 (Was $600)

Samsung 75-inch Q70A 4K QLED TV $1,498 (Was $2,300)

LG OLED C1 55-inch TV $1,297 (Was $1,500)

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch smart TV $380 (Was $520)

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle $1,299 (Was $1,600)

August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock $170 (Was $230)

Up to 45 percent off GE Smart Plugs and Grow Light

Big Ass Fans Haiku L Smart Ceiling Fan $559.30 (Was $835)

BLACK+DECKER Works with Alexa Smart Under Cabinet Lighting $71 (Was $100)

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control $17 (Was $30)

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base $300 (Was $600)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet $530 (Was $730)

Logitech C920x webcam $60 (Was $70)

Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds $100 (Was $150)

SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor $980 (Was $1,400)

2020 Apple iMac $799 (Was $1,099)

Kitchen & Home Deals

Vitamix Immersion Blender $120 (Was $150)

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier $200 (Was $300) *more deals here*

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier $164 (Was $230)

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $125 (Was $190)

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker $55 (Was $80)

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 $280 (Was $400)

Vitamix 64-Ounce Professional Series 750 Blender $385 (Was $599)

Save up to 45 percent on coffees and teas

Rubbermaid Brilliance Plastic Food Storage Pantry Set of 14 Containers $67.71 (Was $100) *more options here*

GE Profile Opal | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker $408 (Was $529)

Instant Vortex Plus 10 quart air fryer $90 (Was $140)

Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker $120 (Was $200)

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine $600 (Was $700)

ThermoPro TP03 instant read thermometer $15 (Was $30)

Outdoor, Tool, and Auto Deals

Intex 18ft X 9ft X 52in Ultra XTR Rectangular Pool Set $800 (Was $2,000)

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill $39 (Was $99) *more BLACK+DECKER deals here*

beyond by BLACK+DECKER Home Tool Kit with 20V MAX Drill/Driver, 83-Piece $63 (Was $90)

Up to 40 percent off NOCO Jump Starters and Battery Chargers

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 $210 (Was $300) *Solar panels and accessories here*

Fitness & Health Deals

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill $454 (Was $649)

Garmin Forerunner 45 Smartwatch $120 (Was $200) *more models here*

Kids and Games Deals

Can get up to 30 percent off Strategy Games like Pandemic, Settlers of Catan, and Ticket to Ride

Up to 40 percent off Hasbro Games

Up to 45 percent off Osmo Educational Kits and Games

Up to 40 percent off educational toys from brands like hand2mind, Educational Insights, and Learning Resources

Osmo Genius Starter Kit for Tablet $84 (Was $132.54)

Clothing & Accessories Deals

Save up to 40 percent of Levi’s clothing

Crocs Ralen Lined Fuzzy Clog $42 (Was $60) *editor tested and approved*