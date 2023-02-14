We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether a casual golfer or an avid one, there’s nothing more rewarding than getting together on a sunny day with your weekend warrior crew. The Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player’s Pass and $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card allow golf enthusiasts to save on their favorite courses year-round. Best yet, the membership is now only $49.

According to a study by the National Golf Foundation, golf has seen a steady increase in popularity over the past few years, with approximately 26 million people playing the game in the United States. The study found that golf is a popular recreational activity and a great way to maintain good health, socialize, and enjoy the great outdoors.

Offering 2-for-1 green fees all year long, The Players Pass Annual Membership allows you to play more often and take advantage of time outside with friends and family. With last-minute tee times at up to 70% off, access to 3,000 courses nationwide (including weekends), and savings of $20 to $40 every time you play, the membership provides ample opportunities for golfers to hit the greens.

The membership, often referred to as the ClassPass of golfers, also makes an excellent option for those who want to play on short notice and ultimately pays for itself in just a few rounds. Verified buyer Michael Martin said, “It had so many golf courses to choose from, and that the restaurant gift card could be used in several nearby restaurants.”

Included in the bundle is a $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card—an added bonus that gives you access to over 500,000 deals at over 62,000 restaurants across the country. With thousands of new offers added every month, you can enjoy a wonderful meal with friends before or after hitting the golf course. Whether you prefer dining in, takeout, or delivery, this gift card is valid for any of these options.

While the Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player’s Pass + $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card is regularly priced at $199, it is now price-dropped by $150 for a limited time, for only $49.

