We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Winter is in full swing, bringing in extra chilly days and nights. Keep warm at home, at the office, or while relaxing with your favorite movie when traveling with the Eden Comfort Oscillating Personal Heater—an innovative, affordable heating solution that can be taken anywhere.

Built with turbine blade technology, the Eden Comfort Oscillating Personal Heater provides quick and efficient heating that helps you save energy. With a three-second activation time and third-gear temperature adjustment for maximum comfort while you work, relax, or travel, you’ll be able to achieve warmth quickly. Most importantly, the turbine blade is gentle on the skin and hair, preventing dryness and dullness during the cold months.

With its minimalist design, this personal heater fits seamlessly into any room and blends in with all home decor aesthetics. And with its low price of $27.99, it’s an affordable and practical solution for keeping warm this winter. Weighing only 1.3 pounds and measuring 5.6 inches by 8.5 inches, the compact heater is a perfect device to take on the go.

In addition to its portability, the personal heater offers added convenience and safety features. Its energy-efficient design helps you live a more sustainable lifestyle. At the same time, its cost-effective construction makes it a great heating solution for anyone looking to cut back on high heating bills. For added safety, the personal heater offers the option to dump all power off during use. It also has a double overheat protection feature—ensuring peace of mind in case it’s accidentally left on.

Usually priced at $104, the Eden Comfort Oscillating Personal Heater can be yours today for only $27.99—further price-dropped from its original sale price of $49.99 and providing 73% off in savings. Get one for yourself, or give the gift of warmth to your friends and family with this limited-time deal.

Prices subject to change.