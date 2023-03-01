We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) featured brilliant tech products that could help the environment. Food waste is expected to increase by 2.1 billion tons annually by 2030 and the FDA has estimated that up to 40 percent of the food supply is wasted. You can only do so much as an individual to lessen these negative impacts on the environment, but every small change has the potential to make a difference.

If you’re looking to make some green changes in your life, try composting your food waste. Tech innovations have made kitchen composting an easier, more accessible way to compost indoors without the usual hassle and odor. The CES-featured Reencle food waste composter is now $479.99 (reg. $699) through March 5.

Lessen your food waste

Reencle claims that consumers can reduce up to 90 percent of their food waste footprint with their composter. Plug it in and it’s ready for use. Simply add food scraps and soil to be broken down by ReencleMicrobe microorganisms. When its 1.5-pound capacity looks full, scoop out the fertilizer for use in plants or a garden.

This composter is low-maintenance and likely won’t interfere with your daily routine. The ReencleMicrobe lasts indefinitely, even though it handles any type of food waste at extreme temperatures. You may add food or soil at any time because the composter runs continuously and silently at only 28dB, the manufacturer claims it’s the quietest on the market.

Composting can be more convenient than discarding food in the trash, and Reencle may make it even easier. Three layers of filters ensure an odor-free composting experience, replacing the usual stark odor of food in the trash. The composter’s touch-free operation automatically opens the lid with your foot or a wave of your hand and allows for cleaner indoor disposal.

Homemade plant fertilizer

The Reencle composter turns food scraps into nutrient-rich, organic fertilizer. You may spread this on your lawn, indoor potted plants, or in a garden. These rich nutrients will seep through the soil and go directly to the root of your plants, helping them grow and stay healthy.

Reduce your food waste with the Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter, now just $479 (reg. $699) through March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PST, no coupon needed.

