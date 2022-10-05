We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Microsoft has been making strides in the hardware department in recent years. The tech giant’s (arguably) most innovative release as of late is the Microsoft Surface line, a slate of tablet and computer hybrids designed to help you achieve peak productivity while on the move.

Many have attempted to release products that thread the line between portability and power, and Microsoft is one of the only few that has mastered that with their Surface series. Perhaps the only downside is they cost a pretty penny, but if you want to save, you always have the option to buy refurbished.

You may want to take advantage of the last chance you can score a refurbished Microsoft Surface 3. September 30 is the last day you can take it home for only $199.99.

Built to help you get stuff done, the Microsoft Surface 3 is developed to let users watch movies, browse the web, play games, listen to music, and more—simultaneously. It packs the Intel Atom x7-Z8700 and 4GB of RAM, letting you run powerful apps seamlessly without any lags. It has a 10.8-inch ClearType Full HD display with a 1920×1280 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio for crystal clear images, Dolby stereo speakers for enhanced sound, and a 10-point multi-touch that lets you use your fingers to select, zoom, and move things around.

With the 3-point kickstand, you can work or play comfortably and maneuver the tablet depending on what you need at a given time. It also has a 10-hour battery life, so you can enjoy long hours of browsing and streaming without having to rush to a power outlet.

And while this unit is refurbished, it’s listed with a grade “A,” meaning it’s in near-mint condition with very minimal to zero scuffing.

The Microsoft Surface 3 normally retails for $239, but you can get it for only $199.99 until Sept. 30—no coupon needed.

