We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The best thing about Cyber Monday (which usually extends to a week-long sale, making it Cyber Week), is the deluge of discounts on tech and electronics. Whether you’re looking for a new laptop, tablet, earphones, hard drive, smartwatch, or smart assistant, there’s bound to be a deal that fits your specifications and budget.

But there’s a lesser-known hack that can save you even more money on snagging the gadget you want — buying refurbished. Not only can it lessen the stress on your wallet, but it also helps you cut back on electronic waste. If it’s a new laptop you’re looking for, this deal on the refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G3 is on sale for less than $300.

Whether you need a computer for writing your thesis papers or a reliable device that can keep up with your endless reports at work, this EliteBook can step up to the task. You can accomplish all your tasks on the go with its sheer versatility and computer power, thanks to its Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB memory.

With a 256 GB solid-state drive, you can have quick access to your data and enjoy long-term storage for all your files and media. It has two USB C ports for connectivity and WiFi compatibility for easily connecting to other portals and devices. And with its 14-inch HD display, you can view photos, videos, texts, and other files in a widescreen resolution.

This computer may be refurbished, but it boasts a grade “A” rating, meaning it’s in near-mint condition with minimal scuffing on the case, if there’s any at all. Verified purchaser Tawana Ward described it as a “very nice refurbished laptop. Very affordable and great for my business.”

This Cyber Week, instead of paying $320, you can grab this refurbished HP Elitebook 840 G3 on sale for only $269.99.

Prices subject to change.