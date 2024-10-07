5 reasons why I switched to Mac

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I’ve been using Windows since the womb. I even scoffed at Mac users in college because I thought they paid extra for a fancy logo. But then I actually tried a Mac, and well, let’s just say I was wrong. Here are five reasons why I switched to a Mac and why you might, too:

1. They’re not as expensive as you think

My friend told me about refurbished MacBooks, a way to get my hands on a Mac for a fraction of new prices. It was worth saving hundreds of dollars, even knowing they’re pre-owned and a few years older than new models.

I found a 2018 MacBook Air for only $369.99 (originally worth $1,199). It arrived in near-mint condition, and honestly, if I hadn’t already known it was refurbished, I wouldn’t have been able to tell.

2. macOS is a whole new experience

Using macOS makes Windows feel like the Stone Age. It took me a couple of days to get used to it, but now that I understand how it works, it’s so intuitive. If you’re familiar with iOS, the MacBook works just like your other Apple devices—and Messages, Photos, and more sync across each other.

3. It’s just so … fast!

The difference between Mac and PC was crystal clear when I was transferring my pictures and documents between the two computers. My MacBook Air has an Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM, but it feels more like warp speed when browsing the web and streaming movies.

4. All-day battery life

Maybe it’s just because my PC was older than the hills, but it was reaching that keep me plugged in, or I’ll die in ten minutes stage. Using my MacBook for almost twelve hours before recharging is like a godsend.

5. The aesthetic is unmatched

Okay, I’m officially a Mac snob. But I’m obsessed with how thin (just over half an inch) and lightweight (under three pounds) my new laptop is. I refuse even to call it a laptop—it’s my MacBook.

If you want one of these refurbished MacBook Airs, order one for $369.99 (reg. $1,199) while supplies last. Inventory is extremely limited.

