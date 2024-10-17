You don’t just need water on your hike—pack this emergency first aid kit, too!

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Uh, oh. You’re hitting the middle of your hike, only to be greeted by an uncomfortable sensation in your heels. You sit down on a rock, slide your sock off, and what do you know? The new hiking boots you bought specifically for this trip—which you thought you had broken in just enough—have left your heels in a blistered state.

Did you pack a few bandaids in your hiking pack just in case this happened? That’s cute, but it’s not going to cut it when your heels are that raw. Upgrade your first aid to the Recon emergency kit. It’s HSA- and FSA-approved and has over 250 life-saving supplies that can help you treat everything from nasty blisters to sprained ankles. Now, it’s available for $219.99 (reg. $279).

The first aid kit for almost every emergency

You could create your own first aid kit, but why would you do that when the Recon was specifically outfitted by first responders and medical experts? With over 250 items in this pack, you could be prepared for practically every situation.

While emergencies don’t happen every single time you hit the trails or camping grounds, it’s a wise idea to prepare in case they do. You might think it’s a hassle to carry yet another pack on your trip, but future you (and maybe even your buddies!) will thank you in the future if a minor emergency occurs.

If your boots have been rubbing against your ankles and your heels are suffering from painful, red blisters, you might think your adventure is over. Thankfully, your heels don’t have to suffer too long. The Recon pack comes with a special blister mod and SuperSkin bandages. Pop an ibuprofen for extra pain relief!

Did you forget to pack extra sunscreen or chapstick? Or, did your friend get a little too curious in the brush and get a splinter or stung by a bee or wasp? This emergency kit is equipped with almost every supply you could think of, from SPF packets and sting relief wipes to hydration tablets and a CPR shield.

While this first aid pack has over a hundred life-saving supplies for anything from bug bites to small cuts, we recommend calling 911 if a major emergency happens while you’re exploring.

Mother Nature sometimes has surprises up her sleeve. Why not prepare just in case?

Add the Recon emergency medical kit to your adventures for $219.99 while supplies are available.

Recon Emergency Medical Kit

Only $219.99

StackSocial prices subject to change.