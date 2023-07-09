We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Published Jul 9, 2023

Sometimes holding a flashlight just ain’t it—that’s why you need a headlamp made for hiking. These ultra-durable, long-lasting pieces of camping gear are absolutely essential when headed on your next big trek. Sure, your hikes may be planned for the day, but what about nighttime? No one wants to burrow through their pack for a beer, build a tent, or trip on a tree root in the dark. You’re also missing a chance to walk under the stars and pick out constellations if you decide to only hike during the day. After you get home, you can even use your hiking headlamp as a reading lamp or as a light source when you have to walk the dog at night. So pull up your socks, soak yourself in bug spray, and snag one of the best headlamps for hiking.

How we chose the best headlamps for hiking

I consider myself at least 25% of an outdoors person, thanks to many years of Girl Scout camp, staying at my grandpa’s hunting cabin during the summer, and staying on campgrounds in the family camper. A headlamp was essential to hikes, night trips to the latrine, and even helped me out as I barreled through the Twlight book series at night when I couldn’t sleep (Like all hot girls, I famously have trouble falling asleep). To narrow down our choices for the best headlamps for hiking, we looked at reviews, recommendations, and threw some options on our big heads to test.

The best headlamps for hiking: Reviews & Recommendations

Your phone flashlight isn’t the best source of illumination while trying to step over tree roots and rocks on a slightly muddy path. One of our choices should help you light the way, whether you’re walking to the fridge at night or traversing the great outdoors.

Best overall: BioLite 800 Pro Headlamp

Specs

Weight: 5.3 ounces

5.3 ounces Lumens: 800 lumens

800 lumens Battery life: 150 hours on low; 7 hours on high; 8 hours on reserve

150 hours on low; 7 hours on high; 8 hours on reserve Waterproof rating: IPX4

Pros

Rechargeable

Long-lasting

Red light option

Cons

Bit of a learning curve

We’re fans of BioLite for many reasons: we think it’s an excellent camping gadget thanks to its internal tech, and they’re rechargeable. The lamp delivers 800 lumens for 150 hours on low; seven hours on high; and eight hours on reserve. A Run Forever cord lets you connect a power bank for even more runtime. A moisture-wicking headband keeps you dry and cool, and integrated electronics prevent slipping and bouncing. A push on the back gives you 30 seconds of max brightness, and Constant mode gives you full illumination sans auto-dimming. There’s a bit of a learning curve if you’ve never used a BioLite headlamp, but it’s one of the best on the market once you get over it. If 800 lumens seems like overkill, consider its lower lumen cousin, the BioLite 325 headlamp, which maxes out at—you guessed it—325 lumens.

Best ultralight: Nitecore NU25 UL

Specs

Weight: 1.59 ounces

1.59 ounces Lumens: 750 lumens

750 lumens Battery life: 45 hours

45 hours Waterproof rating: IP66

Pros

Eight light modes

USB-C charging

Long light throw

Cons

Expensive

“Light as a feather, stiff as a board,” goes the old creepy slumber party game played many times by preteens sleeping in a platform tent. At 1.59 ounces, it’s not feather-light, but it is the lightest of all our choices on this list. It has a 210-foot light throw, meaning you can see the path ahead and then some. Its IP66 waterproof rating means it’s dust-tight and water-resistant against powerful jets. 400 lumens is the Goldilocks number of lumens (not too bright but not too dull), and Lock-out Mode ensures the lamp doesn’t turn out while in your pack. Options for spotlight, floodlight, and red light round out its most desirable modes. Despite being lightweight, it won’t levitate off your head, unlike Jenny after that particularly frightening “Light as a feather, stiff as a board” round.

Best for thru-hiking: PETZL NAO + Programmable Rechargeable Headlamp

Specs

Weight: 6.3 ounces

6.3 ounces Lumens: 750 lumens

750 lumens Battery life: 70 hours

70 hours Waterproof rating: IPX4

Pros

App connectivity

Rechargeable

Top strap helps keep it on your head

Cons

IP rating could be better

This light looks right out of the Star Wars universe, and we think it would survive a stroll in Tatooine, thanks to its hefty stats. It’s IPX4 rated, meaning it won’t be affected by splashes in all directions and sweat—perfect for when you’re on a particularly grueling or rainy leg of your hike. Reactive Lighting technology automatically adapts to ambient light when the sun starts to rise. Bluetooth technology allows the light to wirelessly connect to your smartphone and check burn time in real-time. 750 lumens gives you a powerful, strong beam, and a combo wide- and focused- beam gives you proximity lighting and long-range vision. A top strap keeps everything secure while you bike or hike.

Best for kids: Black Diamond Spot Lite 200 Headlamp

Specs

Weight: 1.9 ounces

1.9 ounces Lumens: 200

200 Battery life: Not rechargeable, uses 2 AAA batteries

Not rechargeable, uses 2 AAA batteries Waterproof rating: IPX8

Pros

Great IP rating

Ergonomic

Lightweight

Cons

Non-rechargeable

You don’t need to have an entire shopping spree at your local camping store outpost to get a high-powered, long-lasting headlamp for your camper who is about to head out on their first camp trip ever. And even if you’re not shopping for a kid, this option is great to put into your glove box in case of an emergency. 200 lumens is a great amount of light for walking back to camp after dinner in the dining hall, and an IPX8 rating means it will survive a drop in the puddle. Its many light settings include full strength in proximity and distance modes, dimming, strobe, red night-vision, and lock mode. If you’re shopping for an older kid who is growing into their outdoorsy own, we also have other recommendations for Scout-friendly headlamps. However, with these specs, we think this model will grow with them as they take on harder hikes and higher climbs.

Best budget: Energizer LED Headlamp Pro260

Specs

Weight: 3.52 ounces

3.52 ounces Lumens: 260 lumens

260 lumens Battery life: 35 hours in low mode

35 hours in low mode Waterproof rating: IPX4

Pros

Lots of light settings

Long light throw

Cheap

Cons

Non-rechargeable

Don’t discount Energizer! They’re our best budget pick in this headlamp story, and now they’ve taken the spot again in this one. It illuminates up to 260 feet, which is remarkable considering the price. It comes with an adjustable strap, pivoting head, and compact design, with a water-resistant IPX4-rated body. Seven light modes, including red light mode, let it run with the more expensive choices on this list; you even change the light intensity from 100%-10% and turn your headlamp off immediately without clicking through additional cycles. Although it’s non-rechargeable, it comes with three AAA batteries, meaning you don’t have to root through your battery bag.

What to consider when buying the best headlamps for hiking

From different difficulties to varying experience levels, no two headlamps are the same. Here is what you should think about before snagging a new headlamp.

Duration of hike

Are you going on a half-day jaunt? Or are you using your headlamp for a serious months-long hike on the Appalachian Trail? A shorter hike that’s rated Easiest or Modest means you can get away with something that runs on batteries, is less impact-resistant, and has shorter battery life. Anything considered Moderately Strenuous, Strenuous, or Very Strenuous means you may want to consider one that’s rechargeable (which you can recharge while staying at a trek-in lodge) and very long battery life.

If your hike is longer and you’re going to chill out at camp for the night instead of a trek-in lodge, a headlamp is a great way to illuminate the entire tent and keep your hands free as you build a fire or search for kindling.

Weather conditions

If it’s going to be wet and rainy, consider upgrading to a headlamp that has a good IP Rating, which considers ingress protection against solids and liquids. IPX4 should be the minimum IP rating you consider for your headlamp, and hikers who are going to traverse more extreme conditions should consider something that’s IPX7 or IPX8 rated.

FAQs

Q: How many lumens do I need for a headlamp for hiking? You should look for a headlamp that has at least 300 lumens if you’re using it to hike. Anything less is better for walking the dog at night or for novice young hikers tagging along with their more-experienced parents. Q: Is white or yellow light better for hiking at night? Technically, neither. Red light is actually the best light for hiking at night since it affects your night vision less compared to white or yellow light. It’s a matter of preference otherwise. Q: How important is a headlamp in hiking? We think it’s very important to bring a headlamp when hiking. It keeps your hands free and makes you more agile and efficient. But, if you’re going on an overnight camping trip, a headlamp is a must-have—no one wants to set up a tent in the dark.

Final thoughts on the best headlamps for hiking

Headlamps for hiking are made to keep your path illuminated as you enjoy a lovely traverse under a beautiful starry night. They also have many uses when the hike ends and you’re back at home—use the night to get through your “to be read” pile, banish dark dog walks into the light, and wear one to see what the heck is going on under the hood of your car. Tell flashlights to take a hike after you snag one of the best headlamps for hiking.

