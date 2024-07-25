Capture every word with the iSpyPen Pro camera pen—now just $160

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Staying on top of important information is crucial for many. Whether you’re a student trying to capture every detail of a lecture or a professional needing to record meetings and training sessions, having a reliable and discreet recording device can make all the difference.

The iSpyPen Pro is a camera pen that offers just that. It combines advanced technology with a subtle design for only $159.99, down from its regular price of $198.

It’s designed to seamlessly blend into any environment, making it perfect for discreet recording. Its sleek, black design looks like an ordinary pen, allowing you to capture important details without drawing attention. With 128GB of storage and a 24-hour recording capacity, this device ensures you never miss a single detail.

The iSpyPen Pro boasts impressive 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution recording quality, capturing clear audio that is easy to understand during playback. The 128GB storage capacity means you can store plenty of space for longer recordings.

While it has a battery life of up to 75 minutes, the included battery pack allows you to extend the time to four hours. You can also opt to charge the pen while you record.

It offers a 24-hour storage time to allow you to go back and take notes on the lecture, meeting, work session, or conference you recorded. You also have the option to add details to photos, like the date and time, to make things official and help you keep track of your recorded content.

Featured on Fox and NBC, it doesn’t have memory cards or software to worry about and is a great way to record all the details you need for work or school.

Get the iSpyPen Pro with battery pack and adapter for just $159.99 (reg. $198).

