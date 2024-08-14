Windows 11 Pro OS at this price is a must before it’s gone

Enjoy enhanced productivity, security, and AI features at a super low price for a limited time.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Aug 14, 2024 9:00 AM EDT

Microsoft 11 Pro pulled up on a laptop.
Stack Commerce

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Is your computer lagging or not performing at the speed you’d like? Before you start shopping around for new computers, there could be a much simpler (and more affordable) fix. A new, up-to-date operating system can be the refresh your computer needs to run like new again.

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $22.97 (regularly $199). This incredible offer provides an easy and affordable way to upgrade your computer, making it more efficient, secure, and future-ready.

Windows 11 Pro brings the latest advancements in technology to your fingertips, including cutting-edge AI features that were designed to enhance productivity and streamline your daily tasks. 

One of the popular features of Windows 11 Pro is its integration of artificial intelligence. The operating system includes AI-powered tools that help manage your workflow, as well as a new AI assistant called Copilot that can help you streamline productivity

Using a specially created version of GPT-4, Copilot allows you to quickly get answers to any question you may have. It’s also a handy tool that can generate images from a description, get you out of a writing rut using prompts, and even create code suggestions as you type.

Security is also a top priority with Windows 11 Pro. The operating system includes advanced security measures to protect your data and privacy. With built-in protections like Windows Hello, BitLocker, and enhanced malware protection, you can trust that your information is safe from cyber threats. 

Nothing is more frustrating than a slow, lagging computer. This OS is optimized for performance, offering a smooth and responsive experience with faster boot times, efficient memory management, and optimized resource usage than older operating systems.

Get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $22.97 (reg. $199) while this price drop lasts.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Share

Why Trust PopSci

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.