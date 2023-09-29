We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Stan Horaczek Published Sep 29, 2023 5:55 PM

Big and tall office chairs often sacrifice design and comfort for capacity. That doesn’t have to be the case, however. There are tons of models on the market that support bigger bodies with comfort and style. We’ve surveyed and tested some of the most popular options on the market to track down the best big and tall office chairs for anybody and any body.

How we chose the best big and tall office chairs

For this list, we emphasized models with a high weight capacity and tall seat heights without getting too stuffy or cheesy looking. You won’t find a tufted CEO chair on this list. We relied on a mixture of hands-on experience, user feedback, editorial reviews, and spec comparisons to make our selections. As a big and tall person, I have sat in many bad chairs, and this topic is very near and dear to my heart. These are chairs I would spend 10 hours per day sitting in myself.

The best big and tall office chairs: Reviews & Recommendations

Whether you need a big and tall office chair for sitting at a desk through long Zoom meetings or epic gaming sessions, these chairs will keep you comfortable without sacrificing style.

Best overall: Steelcase Gesture

Specs

Maximum weight: 400 pounds

400 pounds Maximum seat height: 21 inches

21 inches Material: Polyester with foam padding

Polyester with foam padding Weight: 70 pounds

Pros

Supports a wide array of body shapes and sizes

Support in crucial areas

Supports up to 400 pounds

Highly adjustable

Versatile arms that won’t cut into legs

Cons

Expensive

If you spend most of your life sitting at a desk (like so many people do), it’s worth investing in something that will treat your body correctly. This chair comfortably supports up to 400 pounds and has a maximum seat height of 21 inches. That makes it very versatile for bodies of any size. It has highly adjustable arms, which aren’t attached at the front of the seat, so they won’t dig into your thighs if your legs sit far apart (something many other big-and-tall chairs inexplicably suffer from).

The seat cushion has air pockets inside for ideal support and squishiness. Plus, the cushions are softer around the edges so they flex under your legs. That puts less pressure on the muscles and helps with blood flow. The back of the chair has a patented flexible panel that mimics the ideal shape of the spine to encourage sturdy posture in a natural configuration. The additional headrest also encourages sitters to maintain a more upright position to prevent slouching. Yes, it’s expensive, but it will treat your body how it deserves to be treated.

Best budget: JOYFLY Big and Tall Office Chair

Specs

Maximum weight: 450 pounds

450 pounds Maximum height: 20 inches

20 inches Material: Mesh and polyester

Mesh and polyester Weight: 41 pounds

Pros

Looks expensive

Affordable

Holds up to 450 pounds

Mesh back and covering for breathability

Adjustable, single-post arms

Cons

Can be creaky

Not overly adjustable

This elegant-looking chair supports up to 450 pounds comfortably, more than most big-and-tall chairs. The high back isn’t a headrest, but you can lean back on it to give your neck a break occasionally. The mesh material feels strong, but it’s very flexible. Plus, the tiny holes provide solid ventilation, refreshing compared to other fabric or leather chairs.

It’s not the most supportive chair in the world, but it’s ergonomically shaped and very comfortable. The seat itself could stand to go a little higher, especially if you’re very tall. But, the gas-powered raising and lowering is smooth and effective. This is a sturdy place to sit that provides a lot of comfort for a surprisingly affordable price.

Best for gaming: Secretlab Titan Evo

Specs

Maximum weight: Up to 395 pounds

Up to 395 pounds Maximum height: 22 inches

22 inches Material: Hybrid leatherette

Hybrid leatherette Weight: 80 pounds

Pros

Wide sitting area

Highly adjustable, single-post arms

Sturdy cushioning that won’t flatten out

Magnetic pillow for added head support

Lumbar support adjustments

Sturdy base

Very rugged material

Cons

Heavy

Material can be hot

Make sure you get a size XL when you’re ordering this chair if you want the most support and room. This gaming-specific chair offers a familiar high back with a clever magnetic pillow that acts as a headrest. The arms adjust up and down, but there’s plenty of room between them for a comfortable fit. The leatherette material is tougher than regular leather, and it feels that way. I’ve been using this chair for about a month now, and it doesn’t even have a scuff.

The chair moves up and down easily. Plus, it has a versatile reclining function. You can recline the chair almost all the way back or lock it somewhere between upright and totally reclined. I like to sit just a bit reclined, and the lock works great for me.

Assembly takes some work, but it comes with some of the best instructions I’ve ever found in a piece of furniture. And while this is a PC gaming chair, the whole gamer style isn’t overly apparent. You could totally use this in an office without raising any issues.

Best for over 400 pounds: Ralex-Chair Executive Office Chair

Specs

Maximum weight: 500 pounds

500 pounds Maximum height: Up to 24-inch seat height

Up to 24-inch seat height Material: Fake leather

Fake leather Weight: 20 pounds

Pros

Typical chairs only hold up to 400 pounds while this one goes to 500

Flip-up arms make extra space

Contoured back provides some spine support

Sturdy wheels and base

Cons

Barebones in terms of features and adjustability

If you want a very heavy-duty chair, this one supports up to 500 pounds, 100 pounds more than most. The arms flip up, and out of the way in case you need extra room instead of a place to put your arms. It’s made from sturdy fake leather, which is good for durability but isn’t ideal for ventilation.

The high back provides support all the way up to the neck. The high-density foam will resist squishing, even over extended use. This is a relatively no-frills option, but it does promise very high capacity, and sometimes that’s crucial. It’s also surprisingly affordable, which is nice.

Best design: Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair

Specs

Maximum weight: 400 pounds

400 pounds Maximum height: 21.5-inch seat height

21.5-inch seat height Material: Polyester mesh

Polyester mesh Weight: 29 pounds

Pros

Very nice to look at

High back for support

Lots of adjustability

Mesh for ventilation

Sturdy build

Many features from the best overall at a lower price

Cons

Arm adjustability is just OK

Seat cushion is slightly narrower than others

Many big and tall chairs can look stuffy or nerdy. This one, however, adds some style despite its high maximum weight limit. Like other Steelcase options, it relies on 100 percent polyester mesh to provide excellent strength and plenty of ventilation. The mesh back includes the company’s familiar back support technology which mimics the spine’s natural shape for ideal sitting positions.

It has an extremely sturdy base with chunky wheels that move well, even when someone is sitting in the chair. The arms could use a little more adjustability, and the seat itself is a little narrower than other entries on the list. But, it’s still a great fitting chair for most bodies and will last for a long time.

Things to consider when shopping for the best big and tall office chairs

Here are some crucial variables to consider when you’re looking for the best big and tall office chair. Don’t just get the biggest, puffiest one you can find. You’ll regret it in the long run.

Materials

Most of the time, you’ll choose between fabric, fake leather, and mesh. They all have their strengths and weaknesses. Leatherette looks classy and is durable, but it’s bad for ventilation and tends to show marks. Mesh is great for breathability and flexibility, but it’s not always the most durable. Fabric runs the gamut in terms of durability and comfort. It really comes down to personal preference. I like leatherette, but if you spend tons of time in your chair and need ventilation, mesh may be what you’re looking for.

Wheels

Most chairs come with one set of wheels, but some higher-end models will ask you to specify between hardwood and carpet wheels. Make sure you check for this option before making a purchase. It will make a big difference in durability for your floor and rolling ease.

Support

A high-back chair typically offers better support than a low one, but it’s not a given. Adjustable support in the lumbar area is a very nice addition and worth paying for if you have back pain or old injuries. Just because the back of a chair is vaguely spine-shaped, don’t assume it’s actually based on research or anything other than aesthetics.

Armrests

With bigger bodies, armrests can be a huge issue. If they’re attached at two points, the front supports can often dig into your legs and be very uncomfortable. I prefer a single-post armrest with adjustable pads on top. Some big and tall chairs are very wide, so you may actually want to adjust the arms inward in some cases. More adjustability is generally better since you’re going to be keeping your arms attached to them for large chunks of the day.

FAQs

Q: Which type of chair is best for long sitting? You want a chair that allows you to sit with your feet flat on the floor and your arms resting comfortably on the armrests. You want to be sitting mostly straight up with your eyes pointing toward the center of your monitor. If you’re going to be sitting for a very long time, I like a mesh back and pad for ventilation. You’ll also want to make sure you take advantage of your chair’s adjustable features to get it just right for your body. Q: Why are high-end chairs so expensive? It’s true, many high-end chairs cost quite a bit. The answer here is mostly materials and research involved with developing the chairs. You want a chair that’s well-made with durable materials and that costs money on the front end. You can get a cheaper chair, but if it doesn’t fit your body or it breaks down quickly, the long-term cost could easily outweigh the initial savings. Q: Can armrests cause shoulder pain? They sure can. Sitting with your arms in the wrong position can pull your shoulders forward or cause your whole body to lean. That can hurt your shoulders and the surrounding muscles like the rhomboid and traps. Even if you don’t feel uncomfortable while you’re sitting in your chair, you could possibly be putting undue stress on your body with bad positioning.

Final thoughts on the best big and tall office chairs

You don’t need to buy a big, stuffy chair for a big and tall body. There are fantastic models out there that lend themselves to any kind of sitting situation without sacrificing design and style. The best big and tall office chairs provide the support you need for everything from gaming marathons to extended Excel sessions.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.