We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Ingrid Alt Published Mar 16, 2023 5:13 PM

With the recent shift to remote and hybrid work, it’s more important than ever to get an office chair that offers back support. Being able to sit comfortably for hours means that not only will you be more productive during the day, diminishing back pressure and pain will help reduce strain on your body over time. So if you haven’t upgraded yet, it’s time to ditch the dining chair or stool and make a sound investment in your home office set up.

Advances in technology have made ergonomically correct office chairs easy to find and less expensive to buy. Ergonomically correct chairs follow the natural curve of the spine and offer adjustable settings which properly align your body while working. The best office chairs for back support are designed for dynamic movement, allowing you to move freely while you’re sitting and reducing pressure and pain on your back for more enjoyable workdays.

How we chose the best office chairs for back support

As a remote worker who experiences chronic back/neck tension, I can attest firsthand to how crucial it is to create a functional, comfortable work-at-home office. In order to find the best office chairs for back support recommendations for this article, I initially researched educational and medical sources to understand the best practices for ergonomically correct seating. After understanding the features that make for an ergonomically correct office chair, I compared over 40 chairs from 30 brands before making recommendations. I took into account cost, materials, adjustability, ergonomic construction, and customer reviews.

Customers with neck and shoulder pain may want to consider ergonomic office chairs with an adjustable headrest, which is useful for reclined breaks to reduce neck tension. If you aren’t concerned about neck pain, but still wish to support your spine properly, you can get a lower-profile ergonomic office chair that minimally supports your shoulder blades and back. Our selections include chairs with headrest and without.

The best office chairs for back support: Reviews & Recommendations

Best overall: SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair

Specs

Weight capacity: 330 pounds

330 pounds Height: 42.91 to 51.18 inches

42.91 to 51.18 inches Seat width: 20.87 inches

20.87 inches Seat depth: 17.72 inches

17.72 inches Seat height: 16.93 to 20.87 inches

Pros

Affordable list price and extra coupon savings promotion on black and orange colorways

Simple, streamlined modern design would be aesthetically pleasing in your home office

Available in three colorways: black, gray, and orange

Adjustable lumbar support, headrest, height, and tilt

Cons

Manual controls to adjust settings

The SIHOO M18 Classic Office Chair is our choice for best overall office chair for back support because it provides adjustable ergonomic features, a simple stylish design, and an affordable price. The chair price varies depending on your color preference; the least expensive colorway is black, and the most expensive is gray. SIHOO chairs retail between $179 and $269.99, including current promotions.

You will be able to work dynamically with the chair’s easy-to-use turning, tilting, rolling, and reclining functions. The SIHOO M18 offers many adjustments to suit your body size and preferences. You can adjust the headrest up and down 3.9 inches, lumbar support in two directions, armrests in two directions, seat height, and recline tension.

The chair is comfortable in warmer environments since it’s upholstered with a polyester mesh material, which promotes airflow (and keeps you cool). The fabric is also durable and resistant to UV rays. You’ll be able to take breaks while working to release back pain: in fact you can recline up to 126 degrees. Considering the price and features as well as the stylish look, we chose SIHOO M18 as the best overall office chair for back support.

Most sustainable: Humanscale Freedom Office Desk Chair with Headrest

Specs

Weight capacity: 400 pounds

400 pounds Height: 48.2 to 53 inches

48.2 to 53 inches Seat width: 21 inches

21 inches Seat depth: 17.40 to 19.85 inches

17.40 to 19.85 inches Seat height: 16.6 to 20.9 inches

Pros

Self-adjusting recline uses your body weight to automatically provide recline support for each user

Dynamic headrest moves with the user as you recline

Armrests move with the back of the chair, allowing for additional comfort

Cons

Expensive

The Humanscale Freedom chair is our choice for most sustainable because the Humanscale brand makes environmental responsibility a priority. They publish a transparent and comprehensive annual report tracking the company’s sustainability and impact metrics.

Designed by Niels Difffient, the Freedom Chair features innovative technology that allows the chair to automatically adjust to the needs of each user’s spine. This is our most expensive recommendation on this buying guide, but for the added cost you can expect durability. In fact, the Freedom Chair also boasts a 15-year warranty.

The Freedom Chair can be customized and features smart adaptability not found in lower-priced ergonomic office chairs. For example, the headrest adjusts automatically, cradling your head as you recline and then moving out of the way as you sit upright. As you recline, the chair allows for near-consistent eye level and optimal comfort. The backrest also adjusts automatically as you move and recline, supporting your weight. If the price isn’t prohibitive, the Freedom Chair will make a sound investment for your home office for years to come.

Specs

Weight capacity: 300 pounds

300 pounds Height: 44.5 inches

44.5 inches Seat width: 20 inches

20 inches Seat depth: 19 inches

19 inches Seat height: 16.25 to 19.25 inches

Pros

Dynamic sitting with synchro-tilt mechanism and tension control

Seat back constructed with breathable stretch mesh

Adjustable lumbar support, arms, height and tilt

Cons

Manual controls to adjust settings

Some customers found the assembly instructions confusing

The HON Ignition 2.0 is our choice for best low-profile office chair, or best office chair for back support without a headrest. For a reasonable price, HON delivers an impressive amount of adjustments, which help this chair conform to your specific height and comfort preferences. For example, you can adjust the lumbar support, chair height and armrest height, and width. The chair tilts, and if preferred, the tilt function can be locked into place. The Ignition 2.0 also has a sturdy star base and a 360-degree swivel. The backrest material is a stretchy breathable mesh, which is both comfortable and cooling. The chair is also highly rated by users, making this a good, sturdy classic choice for your home office.

Best for gamers: Razer Iskur XL Gaming Chair

Specs

Weight capacity: 400 pounds

400 pounds Height: 57.1 inches

57.1 inches Seat width: 22.83 inches

22.83 inches Seat depth: 19.88 inches

19.88 inches Seat height: 18.11 to 22.83 inches

Pros

Great choice for larger and taller users

Plush high-density foam cushions provide hours of comfort

4D armrests allow users to adjust height, angle, and forward or backward preference

Cons

Heavy at 74 pounds

Separate soft tread castors should be purchased for use on hard flooring

The Razer Iskur XL chair is our choice for best for gamers because it can be used both as an ergonomically correct office chair and as a PC gaming chair. Ergonomic features include a fully adjustable lumbar curve, 4D armrests, and contoured high-density foam cushions for back support and comfort. The Razer Iskur is available in average and XL sizes, making it a solid choice for larger frames. The chair is constructed with a steel-reinforced frame for durable support. The biggest difference between this chair and other ergonomic office chairs is the extra padding and thicker back cushion. The thicker cushions are designed to support long hours of gaming but could also work for long hours of computer work in the office. This chair is styled to coordinate with the Razer line of gaming computers and equipment, so if you like the gamer tech look, this chair is a good option to consider for both office and gaming.

Specs

Weight capacity: 330 pounds

330 pounds Height: 45.2 inches

45.2 inches Seat wid th: 19.6 inches

19.6 inches Seat depth : 19.5 inches

: 19.5 inches Seat height: 20 inches

Pros

Ergonomic 3-zone lumbar support

Breathable mesh fabric supports temperature regulation

Adjustable headrest, seat depth and back support

Allows 125-degree tilt with footrest and headrest for reclining

Cons

Manual controls to adjust settings

Some customers found the mesh seating too firm with break in time needed

The Hbada E3 Ergonomic Chair is our choice for best for reclining with footrest, because it offers easy adjustability, supportive upright seating, as well as a comfortable footrest. The Hbada E3 chair is made from a lightweight, breathable, flexible mesh fabric, which isn’t bulky (despite the added headrest and footrest).

Building in rest is a smart solution for reducing fatigue and back pain from long days of working at the computer. Rather than moving to a different seat, this chair helps productivity by allowing the user to take rest breaks without relocating. Hbada offers two E3 models, Supreme and Upgraded. The Supreme offers 3D armrests which allow users to raise and lower and go forwards, backwards, and sideways. The Upgraded armrests only can be adjusted by height. The difference in price is $50.

Best budget: Devoko Office Desk Chair

Specs

Weight capacity: 280 pounds

280 pounds Height: 41.9 inches

41.9 inches Seat width: 20.5 inches

20.5 inches Seat depth: 19.25 inches

19.25 inches Seat height: 16 to 19.8 inches

Pros

Curved mesh chair back for ergonomic back support

Flip up arms for easy storage or multi-functional use

Rocking backrest with five-star mute rolling wheels for easy mobility

Cons

No adjustability for lumbar support, armrests, or seat depth

Some customers found the assembly instructions confusing

The Devoko Office Desk Chair is our choice for the best budget back-supporting office chair because, for less than $70, you will get a comfortable, supportive chair. The Devoko chair will allow you to roll and pivot as well as lean back. You can’t adjust the settings, but for most average-sized people, this chair will be comfortable for computer work. The design brings an ergonomic back that supports the natural curve of the spine and breathable mesh fabric which makes the chair comfortable to sit in. When you are looking for a simple, affordable ergonomic desk chair, this is a good budget option. And it’s available in three colors: black, blue, and gray.

What to consider when choosing the best office chair for back support

With the shift to working at home, it is important to invest in products that let you work comfortably. Make sure the office chair you select is best for your office setup and is sized to fit your body. You can easily find an ergonomic office chair within your budget. Comfortable options can be found between $100 and $500, while high-end models retail for well over $1,000. Premium models use more expensive materials and construction, making the chair likely to last longer. Before choosing your office chair, consider these key features:

Lumbar support

One of the most important features found in ergonomic office chairs is added lumbar support. Ergonomic chairs are designed with a curved seat back to account for the natural curve of the spine. Many chairs offer adjustable lumbar support, which users can shift up or down for comfort, while others offer extra lumbar cushions. If the lumbar support is fixed, be sure the chair is comfortable with your back pressed against it.

Adjustability

The best ergonomic office chairs take into consideration the shape of the spine and the best alignment for the legs, arms, and back. They provide optimal support for long days in the chair, but they don’t always account for the variance of body height, shape, and weight. Look for models that allow you to easily adjust the height, armrests, seat, and lumbar support.

Materials

The best materials will provide both cushion and breathability. High-quality foam seat cushioning will provide hours of comfort. Mesh fabrics are a good choice for comfort as they allow for airflow. Plastics and PVC upholstery, while durable, can make the chair overly warm and uncomfortable in warmer office settings. And low-density foam cushions will not hold up to years of use.

Size

Some ergonomic office chairs provide a high seat back and include a headrest, while others are designed with a lower profile. Make sure your seat is minimally high enough to hit your shoulder blades—this will ensure sufficient support for both the upper and lower back. The seat pan should be at least one inch wider than your hips and thighs. You should have at least a half-inch gap between the front edge of the seat pan and the back of your knees. The best office chairs for back support have a soft contoured seat pan with a waterfall front (one that curves down) to prevent the seat from compressing leg circulation.

Dynamic movement

Even when you’re working at your desk you’re moving. The best ergonomic office chairs build in the ability to shift around. Your chair should have at least a five-star base with castors that glide easily, and your chair’s backrest should recline and support your back in different positions. Dynamic sitting is better for the health of the spine.

FAQs

Q: What type of office chair is best for back pain? The best office chair for back pain is an ergonomic office chair designed with adjustable height, swivel, and lumbar support. Look for features like a curved back, which supports the lower back, adjustable armrests, a comfortable seat cushion, breathable fabrics, and a backrest that supports your back at least to shoulder-blade level. Q: What is the best office chair for sitting for long hours? The best office chair for sitting for long hours is an ergonomic office chair that supports dynamic movement. Since dynamic sitting helps maintain a healthy spine, look for chairs that allow you to recline in different postures while still maintaining back support, a swivel for easy movement and rotation, and an adjustable-tilt seat pan which helps maintain a balanced seated posture. Q: What office chairs do chiropractors recommend? Chiropractors recommend an ergonomically correct office chair that will support your posture and balance your spine. Ergonomic office chairs should ideally offer customizable settings, like adjustable height and armrests, since everyone’s body is different. Chiropractors advise using an office chair which allows your feet to be flat on the floor, your hips and knees at 90 degrees, a swivel base for easy movement, and lumbar support.

Final thoughts on the best office chairs for back support

If you’re working from home, chances are you’re spending at least seven hours per day in your office chair. That amount of sitting can do a number on your spine. But the best office chairs for back support are come with cushioning, adjustable headrests, lumbar support, and other features that can make help the workday take less of a toll on your body and look great in your office as well.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.