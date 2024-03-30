We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Are you on the hunt for your next documentary obsession? Curiosity Stream, established by John Hendricks, the pioneering force behind Discovery Communications, has carved out its niche in the streaming world. Think of it as Netflix exclusively for documentaries. This rising star among streaming services now presents the best pricing on the market, saving you $200.

Providing captivating experiences through its award-winning documentaries, Curiosity Stream brings abundant enlightening content to your screen. With a library that includes works from renowned figures like Brian Greene and David Attenborough, you’ll have access to thousands of documentaries—in the form of films, shows, and series—for endless viewing and re-viewing. That includes topics in science, history, nature, tech, and so on.

Designed with user-friendliness in mind, Curiosity Stream’s interface works seamlessly across different devices, including smartphones, tablets, desktops, and smart TVs, ensuring your learning journey continues wherever you are. Additionally, you can download content for offline viewing while on the go, giving users options while traveling or away from Wi-Fi.

Boasting a 4.7 rating on the Apple Store and a 4.3 rating on Google Play, this celebrated platform is a monumental addition for those passionate about documentaries and eager for knowledge. It offers an extensive collection of the world’s leading nonfiction titles, bringing them directly to your screen. Plus, new documentaries are added weekly, ensuring you never run out of content and have access to the latest global content and leading docs.

It is no wonder that Flixed, a popular service that offers streaming suggestions that combine professional advice and editorial insights on what is currently available, had the following to rave about the platform: “…Curiosity Stream’s solid catalog of documentaries gives people who want fact-based programming a home.”

Enjoy a Curiosity Stream Standard Plan: Lifetime Subscription at the exclusive price of $199.99 (reg. $399) with no coupon code needed at checkout.

StackSocial prices subject to change.