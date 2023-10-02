We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Buying refurbished can help you get a top-tier computer for an affordable rate. Through Oct. 15, you can take home this refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro for just $259.97 (reg. $536).

If you’re holding on to hope that Apple would release a new slate of MacBook Pros by the end of the year, tough luck. According to industry insiders, the tech giant won’t be launching fresh iterations of their sought-after laptops anytime soon, and you may have to wait until 2024 for an upgrade.

if you’re not keen on waiting, we have something better and far more affordable. You might be surprised by how capable an older model still is. And you can get your hands on a refurbished MacBook Pro for just $259.97 through Oct. 15.

This refurbished MacBook Pro may be from 2012, but it’s still rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers. It also still packs everything you want from the renowned computer, including a Retina display that’s great for streaming, browsing, editing, and gaming, an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB memory that allows for multitasking sans pesky lags, and a generous 500GB HDD storage that can house all your essential files and media. A 720p FaceTime HD camera is also built-in for all your Zoom and Teams meetings.

With a processing power that packs a punch and a portable design, this new-to-you MacBook Pro makes for a great productivity partner when you’re on the go.

It’s worth noting that it has a grade B refurbished rating, meaning that it may have some light scuffing on the case. But despite the minor cosmetic marks, you can rest assured that it’s been inspected, repaired, and restored to full working condition.

Normally retailing for $536, you can grab this refurbished MacBook Pro for only $259.97 until Oct. 15, 11:59 p.m. PST.

