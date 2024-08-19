Microsoft Visual Studio Pro’s lowest price EVER! ($35)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s happening again. You’ve been staring at your screen for what feels like forever, convinced the bug in your code is playing hide and seek. You’ve tried every trick in the book, and you’re about to chuck your laptop across the room in pure rage because it’s still there.

Before you do, you can borrow our copy of Microsoft Visual Studio Professional to find and squash that bug. Its advanced debugging tools are like having a pair of x-ray glasses to spot bugs in seconds instead of hours. What a lifesaver. Want your own download? They’re only $34.97 right now (reg. $499)—that’s the lowest price they’ve ever been.

Debugging and saving your sanity (and the fate of your laptop) aren’t the only standout features of this 64-bit IDE. Visual Studio Pro helps you avoid bugs in the first place with IntelliCode.

As you type, IntelliCode offers AI-powered completion suggestions based on context and patterns. Imagine writing a complex algorithm for your app and IntelliCode helping you predict the following lines, reducing the amount of typing and the chance of errors so you can focus on the fun stuff.

Team up and code like pros

Visual Studio Pro is also a collaborative code editor if you’re working on a website or app with your buddies (maybe you’ll create an app to replace X). Live Share allows real-time collaboration, including shared debugging cycles, text and voice chat, and code editing and review sessions.

For each piece of code, CodeLens displays who modified it and when, so you always have a record of who’s responsible for creating the best features of your app. (Or creating that annoying bug that you had to track down.)

Code faster and collaborate seamlessly with Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows at $34.97 (reg. $499) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.