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You’re going to make a New Year’s resolution to read more, but you can get started on it right now. Amazon’s Black Friday sale starts today, and 24 Kindle e-readers, Scribe note-takers, and first-party accessories are marked down. Amazon says the full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and this post covers e-readers, kids’ models and Amazon’s own cases, covers and pens. Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers all the other deals worth your cash..
Top Kindle deals for Black Friday
- Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) $129.99 (was $199.99).
- Kindle Colorsoft (16GB) $169.99 (was $289.99).
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) $179.99 (was $249.99).
- Kindle Scribe (64GB) $389.99 (was $549.99).
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft (64GB) $479.99 (was $679.99).
- Kindle (16GB) $119.99 (was $149.99).
Kindle Paperwhite (16GB): $129.99 (was $199.99)
Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) $129.99 (was $199.99)
Amazon’s 7-inch Paperwhite for $70 under list
The Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) is $129.99 against a list price of $199.99. Amazon’s listing describes the 2024 model with a 7-inch glare-free display, 16GB of storage and weeks of battery life.
Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): $169.99 (was $289.99)
Kindle Colorsoft (16GB) $169.99 (was $289.99)
The color Kindle for $120 under list
If you read comics or cookbooks, the Kindle Colorsoft (16GB) is $169.99, and its list price is $289.99. This is the 16GB 2024 model with a color display.
Kindle Scribe (64GB): $389.99 (was $549.99)
Kindle Scribe (64GB) $389.99 (was $549.99)
The newest 11-inch Kindle Scribe for $160 under list
The Kindle Scribe (64GB) is $389.99 against a list price of $549.99. Amazon’s listing describes the newest model with an 11-inch front-lit display and a paper-like feel for writing.
Kindle e-reader deals from $119.99
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) $179.99 (was $249.99).
- Kindle Colorsoft Kids $179.99 (was $299.99).
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids $149.99 (was $229.99).
- Kindle (16GB) $119.99 (was $149.99).
Kindle Scribe deals from $12.99
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft (64GB) $479.99 (was $679.99).
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft (32GB) $449.99 (was $629.99).
- Kindle Scribe without Front Light (16GB) $329.99 (was $429.99).
- Kindle Scribe Executive Folio Cover $109.99 (was $139.99).
- Kindle Scribe Folio Cover $89.99 (was $119.99).
- Kindle Scribe Pen $64.99 (was $84.99).
- Kindle Scribe Pen replacement tips $12.99 (was $16.99).
Kindle case and cover deals from $21.99
- Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Colorsoft foldable cover $42.99 (was $64.99).
- Sling Bag for Kindle $39.99 (was $79.99).
- Project Hail Mary Kindle Paperwhite and Colorsoft case $39.99 (was $49.99).
- Gryffindor Kindle Paperwhite and Colorsoft case $39.99 (was $49.99).
- Ravenclaw Kindle Paperwhite and Colorsoft case $39.99 (was $49.99).
- Hufflepuff Kindle Paperwhite and Colorsoft case $39.99 (was $49.99).
- Slytherin Kindle Paperwhite and Colorsoft case $39.99 (was $49.99).
- Kindle Paperwhite and Colorsoft plant-based leather case $28.99 (was $42.99).
- Kindle Paperwhite and Colorsoft water-safe case $26.99 (was $36.99).
- Kindle fabric case $21.99 (was $31.99).
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