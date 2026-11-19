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You’re going to make a New Year’s resolution to read more, but you can get started on it right now. Amazon’s Black Friday sale starts today, and 24 Kindle e-readers, Scribe note-takers, and first-party accessories are marked down. Amazon says the full Black Friday sale runs through November 30, and this post covers e-readers, kids’ models and Amazon’s own cases, covers and pens. Our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals covers all the other deals worth your cash..

Top Kindle deals for Black Friday

Kindle Paperwhite (16GB): $129.99 (was $199.99)

Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) $129.99 (was $199.99) Amazon’s 7-inch Paperwhite for $70 under list Amazon See It

The Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) is $129.99 against a list price of $199.99. Amazon’s listing describes the 2024 model with a 7-inch glare-free display, 16GB of storage and weeks of battery life.

Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): $169.99 (was $289.99)

Kindle Colorsoft (16GB) $169.99 (was $289.99) The color Kindle for $120 under list Amazon See It

If you read comics or cookbooks, the Kindle Colorsoft (16GB) is $169.99, and its list price is $289.99. This is the 16GB 2024 model with a color display.

Kindle Scribe (64GB): $389.99 (was $549.99)

Kindle Scribe (64GB) $389.99 (was $549.99) The newest 11-inch Kindle Scribe for $160 under list Amazon See It

The Kindle Scribe (64GB) is $389.99 against a list price of $549.99. Amazon’s listing describes the newest model with an 11-inch front-lit display and a paper-like feel for writing.

Kindle e-reader deals from $119.99

Kindle Scribe deals from $12.99

Kindle case and cover deals from $21.99