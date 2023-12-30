We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Save into the new year with two high-quality drones for the price of one with The Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle, on sale for $99.97 ($398) through Jan. 1.

A top airborne companion for adventurers, the Alpha Z PRO 4K drone is a high-performing device with standout features for any outdoor adventure. It has an advanced 4K wide-angle front camera featuring a 90° adjustment and a 720p bottom camera, ensuring the capture of stunning footage with clarity. The drone minimizes flight adjustments for a stable and seamless content capture experience. Other notable features include an elegant all-black casing, altitude hold mode, headless mode, and a one-key automatic return, allowing the drone to navigate diverse weather conditions, capture cinematic shots, and promptly return.

With a sleek silver design that complements the Alpha Z Pro, the Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone distinguishes itself with its wide-angle lens, allowing for expansive shots that capture broader landscape views. This feature is particularly useful for panoramic photography and for capturing large-scale events from above. Showcasing impressive tracking abilities, you can sync the drone with your desired target, allowing for the capture of unique content for a duration of up to 12 minutes per flight.

Durability and extended flight time are key features of this bundle. Both drones are built with robust materials, capable of withstanding different weather conditions. The extended battery life ensures longer flight times, allowing users to capture more footage on a single charge.

Whether a new drone user or an experienced pilot, this bundle caters to all levels of expertise. It makes an excellent addition to any gadget collection for future adventures.

Purchase the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for $99.97 (reg. $398) through Jan. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon code required.

Prices are subject to change.