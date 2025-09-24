Shark bite-resistant wetsuits could save lives

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

While you’re more likely to be killed by a lightning strike or boat accident than a shark bite, their razor sharp teeth and immense bite force are still dangerous. Surfers–who the predators can often mistake for seals–and communities that rely on ocean tourism dollars are particularly at high risk from shark bites.

Now, Australian shark experts have tested four new bite-resistant materials to see how well they reduce injuries and blood loss. They found that while internal or crushing injuries can occur, wetsuits made out of this bite-resistant fabric can reduce the risk of injury from shark bites. The materials are detailed in a study published today in the journal Wildlife Research.

Deterring shark attacks is nothing new, but results have been mixed. Shark nets can trap turtles, marine mammals, and even sharks, who are already struggling due to overfishing and climate change. Non-lethal methods such as painting surfboards with stripes so that they mimic venomous marine snakes or using magnets to ward the sharks off have picked up steam in recent years. Bite-resistant wetsuits fit in that latter category of personal mitigation measures that surfers and swimmers can use.

Testing fabric on a white shark. CREDIT: Flinders University.

The study tested the efficacy of four bite-resistant wetsuit materials–Aqua Armour, Shark Stop, ActionTX-S, and Brewster material. They assessed each material’s potential for reducing injuries from great white (aka white sharks) and tiger sharks, the species responsible for the most unprovoked bites and two of the top three species with the highest rate of fatal bites. The team quantified the bite damage across four categories of increasing severity (ranging from ‘superficial’ to ‘critical’) and compared it to damage done on standard neoprene wetsuits.

Traditional chainmail suits were protective, but were inflexible and too heavy for surfing or diving. The new wetsuits that worked best were made of strong and light fiber that is often used to make sailing rope and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene. With these materials, the wetsuits are flexible, but also have added protection.

Testing fabric on a tiger shark. CREDIT: Flinders University.



“While there were small differences between the four tested materials, they all reduced the amount of substantial and critical damage, which would typically be associated with severe haemorrhaging and tissue or limb loss,” Dr. Tom Clarke, a study co-author and shark ecologist at Flinders University in Australia, said in a statement.

The bite-resistant materials incorporated into wetsuits can reduce the damage from great white and tiger sharks up to about 6 feet long compared to a standard neoprene wetsuit, even on moderate and severe bites.

“While these suits don’t eliminate all the risk (e.g. internal injuries may still occur), our results indicate that they can reduce blood loss and trauma from major lacerations and punctures, potentially saving lives,” study co-author and shark ecologist Charlie Huveneers added. “Our findings will allow for informed decisions to be made about the use of bite-resistant wetsuit materials for occupational activities, as well as enabling the public to make appropriate decisions about the suitability of using these products.”