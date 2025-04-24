3D-printed calamari is back on the menu

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

In 2023, researchers at the National University of Singapore unveiled their early attempts at realistic, nutritious 3D-printed vegan calamari rings. While results at the time tasted similar to the real thing, its inventors conceded that the texture didn’t quite work. That might seem like a minor caveat, but designing alternative cuisines that closely resemble their source dishes will be necessary if society wants to transition towards a more sustainable food industry.

After two years of trial and error, the researchers have returned with an updated fried calamari recipe they say finally matches the real thing. Not only that, but it actually provides 5 percent more protein than actual squid. Their results were recently published in the American Chemical Society.

The new 3D-printed recipe still starts as plant-based paste made from isolated mung bean protein and powdered microalgae. But researchers also determined a precise mixture of extra ingredients to give their faux-calamari its familiar textural springiness. In addition to 10 percent powdered microalgae, the improved mixture also includes 1.5 percent gellan gum for thickening and 2 percent canola oil for fat content.

To make the meal, each calamari is 3D printed in rings about 1.8 inches wide. Unlike previous trials, the team this time allowed the uncooked rings to freeze overnight. The following day, the researchers battered and quickly deep-fried their vegan calamari before proceeding to the taste tests.

Microscopic imaging of the rings indicated another key factor that helped improve the meal. Inside the cooked paste resided small structural voids that modified its overall softness in ways that better resembled actual seafood.

“This research showcases the potential of 3D printing to transform sustainable plant proteins… into seafood analogs,” said study lead author Poornima Vijayan.

Moving forward, Vijayan says it’s just a matter of scaling their product—and convincing hungry diners to give it a try.