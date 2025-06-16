This National Park uses a ‘Skeeter Meter’ to inform visitors about mosquitoes

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Taking a peek at the UV index to gauge how much sunscreen and protective clothing to wear is par for the course during the summer. But predicting just how bad mosquitoes might be is another story.

For visitors to the National Park unfairly voted the worst to visit due to its many mosquitoes, there is a way to anticipate just how bad these biters may be. The Mosquito Meter or “Skeeter Meter” at Congaree National Park near Columbia, South Carolina has six levels: All Clear, Mild, Moderate, Severe, Ruthless, and War Zone.

Rangers manually change the Skeeter Meter. CREDIT: Congaree National Park/National Park Service.

Earlier this month, the park posted a warning to visitors on social media that recent flooding and rain in the state had left behind the ideal spots for mosquitoes to lay their eggs. The warm and humid air following these storms can also speed up the larvae development into adulthood.

“These conditions have created the perfect storm for any brave visitors in the foreseeable future, a storm that is only combatted by what one of our employees calls ‘Congaree Karate,’” the park rangers wrote.

With the Skeeter Meter and educating people about safely visiting Congaree, the park has embraced their reputation for mosquitoes instead of fighting it. At least 20 different mosquito species are found in this park, which includes the largest remaining intact expanse of old growth bottomland hardwood forest in the southeastern United States. The waters of the Wateree and Congaree Rivers carry vital nutrients and settlements into this forest, which supports the growth of these large trees.

The stagnant water also creates the perfect mosquito nursery–particularly after the rain and flooding seen this month. Roughly 80 percent of the park lies within the Congaree River floodplain and floods about 10 times per year.

To protect wildlife and biodiversity in the park, it will not spray pesticides to control the mosquito population. Even with the Skeeter Meter, the park is clear about your chances of running into mosquitoes, “from mid-spring until mid-fall, you will encounter mosquitoes in the park.” Visitors are welcome to use their own insect repellent, but park rangers request that it be applied in the parking lots so as to not disturb the other wildlife. During a rare two-week synchronous fireflies event during May and June, visitors must only apply DEET-based products in designated areas to keep it from harming these declining luminescent bugs.

A synchronous firefly event. Credit: National Park Service.

Even when not traipsing along the trails of a national park, wearing long sleeves, avoiding tall grasses and brush, and using an EPA-approved insect repellent is advised during summer months to prevent bites from both mosquitoes and ticks.