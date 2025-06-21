13 serene nature images from the Florida State Parks photo contest

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The state of Florida makes a lot of headlines, but few have to do with the Sunshine State’s natural beauty. Florida is home to 175 state parks, trails and historic sites and to celebrate its landscapes and wildlife, the Florida State Parks department invited photographers to share their images of the state’s environmental highlights.

The “Capture…the Real Florida” photo contest selected winners across three divisions: Professional/Hobbyist, Student, and Mobile Phone. Within each division, the judges broke top the top images into eight categories: Landscape, Wildlife, Birds, Waterscapes, Plants and Flowers, Small Wonders, Park Adventures and Parks Overnight.

“Ghost of the Prairie“

Location: Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park

Wildlife, Second Place

“I was hiking during the peak of dry season and was seeking refuge from the heat in one of the hammocks throughout the prairie. When I turned a corner, there was a male bobcat also hiding from the sun’s intense rays cooling off. I’m super grateful for preserved spaces in Florida that give a safe quiet area for large predators. Shoutout to the hardworking rangers and volunteers who keep the parks beautiful!”

Credit: Jonathan Crossman

“As a Wildlife Ecology & Conservation student at the University of Florida, I have always been fascinated with our native wildlife and visit our local state parks quite frequently,” Kelly Bearhs, Student division winner in the Birds category, said. “One goal of mine in this field is to teach others about native wildlife and spread awareness on how we can protect them. I’ve been doing this through my photography over the years.”

Other winning photographs include a spectacular pink sky over the beaches of Big Talbot Island State Park, a solitary and stoic flamingo in Honeymoon Island State Park, and a butterfly soaking up golden hour at Bald Point State Park.

“Learning the Ropes“

Location: Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park

Birds, First Place (Student)

“As a Wildlife Ecology & Conservation student at the University of Florida, I have always been fascinated with our native wildlife and visit our local state parks quite frequently. One goal of mine in this field is to teach others about native wildlife and spread awareness on how we can protect them. I’ve been doing this through my photography over the years, sharing my photos & videos on various social media platforms with facts about the species and stories about the moment.

The story behind this photo is actually one of my favorites. It was a rainy afternoon and despite the struggles of photographing in the rain, I still decided to try. I came across two adult Purple Gallinules making their way across these plants above the water. This juvenile followed closely, trying its best to make its way over to the adults. You could tell it was still learning how to maneuver across the plants as it would stumble and not be too sure of its footing. It wasn’t initially apparent how imperative it was for there to be no mistakes in footing, but little did it know it was marching right above a gator. Luckily for it, the adults were able to warn the juvenile with a call and they were all able to get away safely. I managed to take this photo during its venture across the plants as it balanced between these two stems in a ‘splits’ pose.

This experience and unique pose has made it one of my favorite photos I’ve taken from our state parks and I am very happy to be able to share it with everyone!”

Credit: Kelly Bearhs

“Alligator Sunrise“

Myakka River State Park

Landscape, First Place

“I love to take photographs, especially of landscapes and nature. Myakka River State Park is one of my favorite places to visit when I am in Florida. I usually come down from Michigan between January and April, so I try to make the most of my time while I am here. Like many photos in this category, it all comes down to timing and light. That is exactly what happened with this shot of Alligator Sunrise. I was exploring the Deep Hole with friends when the moment came together. I took the photo without expecting much from it.”

Credit: Deb Skinner

“A Moment of Trust“

Location: Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park

Wildlife, Finalist (Student)

Credit: Tomas Bernal

“FireFest“

Location: Jonathan Dickinson State Park

Park Adventure, Third Place

“Jonathan Dickinson State Park hosts an annual Festival promoting and educating about the benefits of prescribed burns, called FireFest. Arriving just after sunset, I made it just in time to watch ignition of their public prescribed night burn. This was my first time at the festival and first time witnessing a prescribed burn in person. I had heard about this through a former AmeriCorps Member and have been touring the various state parks since. In this photo I captured a fire technician using his drip torch to spread the fire through the forest. I like the reflection of the fire in his glasses as the fire spreads around him.”

Credit: Justin Barnes

“Flamethrower“

Location: Big Talbot Island State Park

Waterscapes, Finalist

Credit: Donald Pelliccia

“Rainy Day Blues“

Location: Colt Creek State Park

Birds, Finalist

Credit: Shae Jungkans

“A Prickly Portrait”

Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park

Small Wonders, Finalist

Credit: Jordan Costano

“Paused“

Anastasia State Park

Wildlife, Finalist (Student)

Credit: Isaac Ewing

“Little Talbot Big Air“

Location: Little Talbot Island State Park

Park Adventure, Finalist

Credit: Brian Bowen

“Honey’s Unexpected Adventure“

Location: Honeymoon Island State Park

Birds, Finalist

Credit: Tiffany Gloeckner

“Golden Hour“

Location: Bald Point State Park

Small Wonders, Finalist

Credit: Randy Traynor

