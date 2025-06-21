13 serene nature images from the Florida State Parks photo contest

The state of Florida makes a lot of headlines, but few have to do with the Sunshine State’s natural beauty. Florida is home to 175 state parks, trails and historic sites and to celebrate its landscapes and wildlife, the Florida State Parks department invited photographers to share their images of the state’s environmental highlights.
The “Capture…the Real Florida” photo contest selected winners across three divisions: Professional/Hobbyist, Student, and Mobile Phone. Within each division, the judges broke top the top images into eight categories: Landscape, Wildlife, Birds, Waterscapes, Plants and Flowers, Small Wonders, Park Adventures and Parks Overnight.
“As a Wildlife Ecology & Conservation student at the University of Florida, I have always been fascinated with our native wildlife and visit our local state parks quite frequently,” Kelly Bearhs, Student division winner in the Birds category, said. “One goal of mine in this field is to teach others about native wildlife and spread awareness on how we can protect them. I’ve been doing this through my photography over the years.”
Other winning photographs include a spectacular pink sky over the beaches of Big Talbot Island State Park, a solitary and stoic flamingo in Honeymoon Island State Park, and a butterfly soaking up golden hour at Bald Point State Park.
