The black sands of Iceland, snow-packed peaks of Chile, and burnt-orange sand dunes of Namibia: The natural scenery images from the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards document the wild, extraordinary, and intimidating beauty of Earth.

Photographer Liam Man nabbed top honors in the landscape category for an otherworldly drone-lit shot snapped in the Isle of Skye in Scotland. The photo (seen below) required precise timing and coordination to pull off. “Blizzards howled for the majority of the night,” Man said, “leaving mere minutes to execute this photograph before the moon became too bright.”