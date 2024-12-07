13 jaw-dropping International Landscape Photographer of the Year images

Our planet can wow you, if you give it a moment.

“Patience, perseverance and determination” is what it takes to capture the beauty of Earth, according to Peter Eastway, Chairman of the Judges for the 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition. Move too fast and you’ll miss the stunning details of the world around you.

“Aurora, Meteor Shower”

Location: Rocca la Meja

Credit: Federico Delucchi/ The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Federico Delucchi

This year’s competition welcomed more than 3500 entries from photographers around the globe. Andrew Mielzynski took home top honors for his portfolio of work that includes photographs of snowy Ontario (seen below) and serene Argentina. Mielzynski placed second in last year’s competition.

(Click to expand image to view in full, stunning detail.)

“Winter Elm in Snow Storm”

Location: Ontario, Canada

Credit: Andrew Mielzynski / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Andrew Mielzynski

“The Final Dune”

Location: Namibia

Credit: Benjamin Barakat / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Benjamin Barakat

“Isþyrlu-Ice Swirl”

Location: Scoresbysund, Greenland

Credit: Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove

“Aritia Cone”

Location: Arita Cone, La Puna Argentina

Credit: Ignacio Palacios / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Ignacio Palacios

“Dragon Tails”

Location: Socotra, Yemen

Credit: Benjamin Barakat / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

“Dragon Eggs”

Location: Taitung Country, Taiwan

Credit: Yu Chia Chuang / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year CHA

“Arc of Dreams”

Location: Northern California, United States

Credit: Ray Cao / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

“Gold And Stone”

Location: National Park Gransasso, Prati di tivo, Abruzzo,Italy

Credit: Mario Marini /The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Mario Marini

“Duo Mar E Mata”

Location: Ilha Anchieta – Ubatuba/Brasil

Credit: Gustavo Jacob / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year GUSTAVO JACOB

“Sandwich Harbour”

Location: Sandwich Harbour, Namibia

Credit: Hong Jen Chiang / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

“Fox Touch”

Location: Riisitunturi National Park, Lapland, Finland

Credit: Leonardo Papèra / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year