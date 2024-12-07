13 jaw-dropping International Landscape Photographer of the Year images

The beauty of Earth—from Namibia to Canada.

By Popular Science Team

Posted 3 Hours Ago

twisted trees create a perfect reflection in still water
“Dancing Trees.” Location: Sumba Island, Indonesia  

Credit: Laura Bennett / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Our planet can wow you, if you give it a moment.

“Patience, perseverance and determination” is what it takes to capture the beauty of Earth, according to Peter Eastway, Chairman of the Judges for the 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition. Move too fast and you’ll miss the stunning details of the world around you.

Aurora, meteor shower and the milky way move across the sky above a mountain range
“Aurora, Meteor Shower”
Location: Rocca la Meja
Credit: Federico Delucchi/ The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Federico Delucchi

This year’s competition welcomed more than 3500 entries from photographers around the globe. Andrew Mielzynski took home top honors for his portfolio of work that includes photographs of snowy Ontario (seen below) and serene Argentina. Mielzynski placed second in last year’s competition.

(Click to expand image to view in full, stunning detail.)

Winter Elm in Snow Storm
“Winter Elm in Snow Storm”
Location: Ontario, Canada
Credit: Andrew Mielzynski / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Andrew Mielzynski
sand dunes stretch across a desert at sunset
“The Final Dune”
Location: Namibia
Credit: Benjamin Barakat / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Benjamin Barakat
Isþyrlu - Ice Swirls form on cold, blue water
“Isþyrlu-Ice Swirl”
Location: Scoresbysund, Greenland
Credit: Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove
the Arita cone sticks out during a lightning storm
“Aritia Cone”
Location: Arita Cone, La Puna Argentina
Credit: Ignacio Palacios / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Ignacio Palacios
the spiral of stars create hundreds of circles around a tree in a time-lapse night image
“Dragon Tails”
Location: Socotra, Yemen
Credit: Benjamin Barakat / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
rocks in a small pool of water in the foreground. sunset in the background next to imposing jutting peaks
“Dragon Eggs”
Location: Taitung Country, Taiwan
Credit: Yu Chia Chuang / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year CHA
a circular rainbow over rolling green hills
“Arc of Dreams”
Location: Northern California, United States
Credit: Ray Cao / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
a field of yellow flowers in the foreground with a towering, cloud-topped mountain in the background
“Gold And Stone”
Location: National Park Gransasso, Prati di tivo, Abruzzo,Italy
Credit: Mario Marini /The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Mario Marini
a stingray swims in the foreground with a tropical foliage backdrop
“Duo Mar E Mata”
Location: Ilha Anchieta – Ubatuba/Brasil
Credit: Gustavo Jacob / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year GUSTAVO JACOB
large side dunes saddle up directly to the sea as waves crash
“Sandwich Harbour”
Location: Sandwich Harbour, Namibia
Credit: Hong Jen Chiang / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
trees covered in snow bend to the weight of the snow on a clear night. above a green aurora dances across the sky
“Fox Touch”
Location: Riisitunturi National Park, Lapland, Finland
Credit: Leonardo Papèra / The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
 

