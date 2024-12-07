13 jaw-dropping International Landscape Photographer of the Year images

“Patience, perseverance and determination” is what it takes to capture the beauty of Earth, according to Peter Eastway, Chairman of the Judges for the 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition. Move too fast and you’ll miss the stunning details of the world around you.
This year’s competition welcomed more than 3500 entries from photographers around the globe. Andrew Mielzynski took home top honors for his portfolio of work that includes photographs of snowy Ontario (seen below) and serene Argentina. Mielzynski placed second in last year’s competition.
(Click to expand image to view in full, stunning detail.)
