How to pick the best fabrics for sweaty season

The sweltering heat of summer comes with the challenge of staying cool and fresh. Unfortunately, not all fabrics are created equal when it comes to keeping body odor at bay. Recent research from the University of Alberta sheds light on why some clothes get smellier than others. These guidelines and tips can help you enjoy a more comfortable and less odorous summer, if you’re self conscious about your smell.

Understanding the Science Behind Odor

Body odor is primarily caused by bacteria that thrive on sweat and dead skin cells. When we sweat, especially in hot weather, these bacteria multiply rapidly, breaking down sweat into pungent compounds. The type of fabric you wear can significantly influence how much you sweat and how quickly bacteria can grow and produce odor.

According to a study from the University of Alberta, synthetic fabrics are commonly used in activewear because they are lightweight and durable, and some have moisture-wicking properties. However, they tend to retain more odor than natural fibers. This is because synthetic fibers, like polyester and nylon, trap moisture and provide an ideal environment for bacteria to flourish.

Best Fabrics to Avoid Odor

Merino Wool

Merino wool is a top choice for combating body odor. Unlike regular wool, merino wool fibers are fine and soft, making them comfortable to wear in warm weather. Like all wool, Merino wool has natural moisture-wicking properties and can absorb significant moisture before feeling wet. Additionally, it has natural antimicrobial properties that prevent bacteria from multiplying, thus reducing odor.

Cotton

Cotton is a popular fabric for hot weather due to its breathability and comfort. It absorbs moisture, which can help keep you cool. However, cotton can stay damp longer than some other fabrics, potentially leading to bacterial growth if not allowed to dry properly. Despite this, it remains a good choice for casual wear and can be less odorous than synthetic fabrics.

Linen

Linen is another excellent choice for hot weather. Made from the flax plant, linen fibers are highly breathable and allow air to circulate, which helps keep you cool. Linen also dries quickly, reducing the chance for bacteria to thrive. Its natural properties make it less prone to retaining odors, making it ideal for summer wear.

Bamboo

Bamboo fabric is becoming increasingly popular for its softness and eco-friendly nature. It has excellent moisture-wicking properties and is naturally antibacterial, which helps reduce odor. Bamboo is also breathable, making it a comfortable choice for hot weather.

Fabrics to Avoid

Polyester

Polyester is a common material in sportswear due to its durability and moisture-wicking properties. However, it tends to retain odors because it traps skin oil and creates a breeding ground for bacteria. If you wear polyester in hot weather, you might find it gets smellier faster than natural fibers.

Nylon

Like polyester, nylon is durable and used in many activewear garments. Unfortunately, it can also trap heat and moisture, promoting bacterial growth and odor. It’s best to avoid nylon if you are looking to stay fresh in hot weather.

Tips for Managing Odor

Wash Frequently

Regular washing removes sweat, bacteria, and odor from your clothes. Use an antibacterial detergent to ensure that bacteria are thoroughly eliminated. Adding vinegar to the rinse cycle can also help neutralize odors.

Dry Properly

Drying your clothes thoroughly after washing is crucial. Damp clothes can harbor bacteria, leading to persistent odors. If possible, hang your clothes in the sun, as UV rays have natural antibacterial properties that can help kill odor-causing bacteria.

Choose Loose-Fitting Clothes

Loose-fitting clothing allows for better air circulation, which can help keep you cool and reduce sweating. Tight clothing can trap heat and moisture, creating an environment conducive to bacterial growth.

Use Antimicrobial Fabrics

Some modern fabrics are treated with antimicrobial agents to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria. These fabrics can be a good choice for activewear, as they help keep odors at bay even during intense activities.