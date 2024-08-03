How to start forest farming: Grow delicious food in the woods

For those who love galavanting through the woods, few things are more satisfying than stumbling on free forest snacks: blackberries, hazelnuts, wild onions, or—if you’ve really hit the jackpot—a cluster of morels under a downed tree trunk. Indeed, foraging on public land can be a truly rewarding experience.

But it can also result in over-harvested native plants and less-than-impressive hauls for those hoping for more than an occasional mid-day treat. The solution: Forest farming. As long as you have at least a small area of wooded space, forest farming is a delightful way to utilize land that might not otherwise be considered appropriate for gardening while sustaining native plants and growing food and medicinal ingredients at the same time. You don’t even have to have a green thumb to give it a go.

What is forest farming?

Forest farming is a way to put forested areas on your property to good use by growing edible and medicinal plants that prefer wooded settings to traditional garden plots. It’s an ideal way to utilize spaces that might be written off as useless because you can’t build raised beds for tomatoes or dig rows for sweet corn.

But there are plants that excel in the low-light, more natural conditions of the woods, and yes, they can not only be foraged, they can be planted and tended to so you never run out of your favorite forest foods like huckleberries, pawpaws, mushrooms, and maple syrup. Prefer medicinal ingredients? Goldenseal, black cohosh and ginseng also grow well in the forest, including in wooded areas in your backyard depending on where in the world you live.

It’s an alternative farming practice that just made sense for Laurel River Club Bed and Breakfast in Jenningston, West Virginia. On the 250-acre farm there are chickens, pigs and sheep, plus plenty of fruits and vegetables, but some 150 acres of the farm located in the river valley is forest or steep valley walls. Property Manager Marsha Waybright was determined to make the most of all of it, so she started growing plants in the abundant wooded areas. She even started offering hands-on tours to guests to teach them how to identify and utilize some of the plants found on the property.

Benefits of forest farming

For many, the value of forest farming is clear: free food for the picking right in their own backyard. But there’s more to it than that; conservation is also a major component.

Waybright explains that many plants that are ideal for forest farming are medicinal or edible, and so are often over-harvested, especially in parks, state forests, or on public land, to a point there’s little left for you or the other inhabitants of the forest. Some valuable plants, like ramps (wild leeks) in West Virginia, are even protected with foraging bans or caps on collecting because they’re being over harvested. And on many public lands like county, state, or national parks, there are often rules about harvesting foods or medicinals or required permits to do so for personal use.

Wild ramps are delicious, but also protected in some areas. Image: DepositPhotos Karel-Denny

That conservation should also extend to private land. “All landowners need to manage their land for invasive species and use best management practices or you’re going to basically have an unhealthy landscape with reduced natural resource benefits,” says Gary Wyatt, agroforestry extension educator at the University of Minnesota.

Indeed, the management aspect of forest farming is what separates it from foraging and can help boost the numbers of these sought-after plants so you’re giving back to the land instead of just taking (when foraging, you should always leave more than you harvest).

But there’s also economic benefit in forest farming. The types of plants that you can cultivate in the woods can also be high-value ingredients. Think black walnuts and chestnuts, but also medicinal plants like ginseng and sought-after ingredients like wild mushrooms. Meaning growing them can save you cash on products you already buy or potentially turn into a fun side hustle. Waybright, for example, is creating her own line of tinctures and botanicals using the plants she grows.

That said, “If people are looking for more income or a get-rich-quick scheme, this probably isn’t going to be the thing,” Wyatt chuckles. “You’re not going to make retirement money from these things.” But it is a wonderful family activity that encourages appreciation and stewardship of natural resources, he adds.

On the upside, you don’t have to have dozens of acres like Waybright to start a forest farm. Just about any plot of wooded area on your property will do. And you don’t even need to fancy yourself a gardener.

How to start your own forest plot

The beauty of forest farming, Waybright says, is that much of the effort, organization, and prep work of traditional farming isn’t required when planting in the woods. You don’t need to till or clear land, plant in rows and water seedlings every day. You may not even need to fertilize or use pesticides (though that will depend on your property, the bugs in your area, and what you’re growing). In fact, there are few rules.

“The really cool thing about forest farming is that you can do it any way you really want to,” she says. In fact, you could be walking through the forest and not even know you’re in a plot.

That said, the process can be as hands-on as you like. In addition to planting, you may want to thin out competing, non-native greenery or erect fencing to protect plants that wildlife might consider a delicacy.

But before you start planting, take time to learn what’s native or easily cultivatable in the area you live. “Every state has its own biome and soil type and climate conditions,” Wyatt explains, so what grows best depends on location, and choosing wisely can help you invest your time in plants that have the best chance at thriving.

Research, too, how best to plant, be it from seeds, bulbs, or cuttings. Ramps, for example, can take seven years to grow to maturity from seeds, Waybright says. If you hope to have viable plants before that, research whether you can instead source starter plants locally.

Then see what’s already growing on your land. If it’s thriving without your help, it’ll likely do well if you plant more. If identifying plants isn’t your forte, invite a local forester to walk your property with you or contact a local extension office to learn more. Your local forestry service or Department of Natural Resources may even offer a service to landowners where someone can come and survey your land with you to help you identify what’s already growing.

When you’re ready to plant, start with just one or two forest crops that have value to you and your family. If your kids love jam, plant regionally-appropriate berry bushes. If they can’t get enough Nutella, consider hazelnut bushes. If you adore mushrooms, start with shiitake plugs you can grow in old logs in the woods. Love pancakes? Learn how to tap the maple trees on your property for syrup. If you enjoy the fruits of your labor, it will hardly feel like labor at all.