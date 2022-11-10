We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Few people ask for socks as a present, but it’s one of those gifts no one is really mad at receiving. We’re almost always in need of a new pair, and with a different pair for every day and/or activity you can never have too many of them. Plus, unlike clothes, socks make great gifts because there’s far less of a chance you’ll mess up someone’s size—if the socks are too big, you can shrink them in the laundry. There are tons of sock styles in the world, which is why we scoured the internet so you don’t have to. Here’s our list of the best sock gifts for every walk of life.

Best heated: Volt 3V Heated Socks

Know someone who has had cold feet about trying heated socks? These best sock gifts are on the pricier side, but you or a loved one deserves only the best—and the coziest—when the temperature drops in the winter. This moisture-wicking micro-polyester sock comes with two rechargeable 2 oz. lithium batteries, a dual charger, and a wireless remote to control the socks without bending down. And, 10 hours of battery power keep your feet warm and dry, plus a hook-and-loop closure ensures it won’t end up in the snow as you’re shoveling the driveway.

Best for running: Smartwool Run Cold Weather Targeted Cushion Crew Sock

A 56% Merino wool blend is the secret to warmth and comfort when going for a snowy run—or for giving the gift of cozy toes this holiday season. A crew height prevents the cold from nipping at your ankles, and a Virtually Seamless toe prevents uncomfortable chafing. Indestructawool gives these socks durability for winter runs season after season. The runner in your life will appreciate the nice sock gesture.

Best for lounging: Color City Fuzzy Slipper Socks

The way into someone’s heart is not through food or reciprocating their love language—it’s buying them a pair of fuzzy socks they can wear while eating snacks, watching a movie, and being the little spoon (regardless of height!). Thirty-one colorway options mean there’s a pair for the person with cold feet in your life. And, you can’t beat five pairs of socks for around $10.

Best pack: C9 Champion Unisex Adult Crew Socks

A simple black sock goes with any outfit and any occasion. Wearing a full suit and tie? Black sock! Chilling around the house? Black sock! These crew socks wick moisture and provide arch support, along with a cushioned heel and toe to prevent blisters. And, there are six pairs in each pack—at least enough to get through the work week.

Best wool: Smartwool Everyday Spruce Street Crew Sock

This sock is made of 52% Merino wool, which stops sweat and keeps your feet warm in cold weather. Although they’re not meant for trudging through the tundra, they’re perfect for blustery walks to the grocery store or your mom’s house. Is it possible for socks to make your feet feel like a champion? These socks sure do.

Best hiking: Columbia Moisture Control Crew Sock

Outdoor brand Columbia has manufactured outdoor gear since 1938, so they know a thing or two about good socks. These crew socks are high enough to stop your shoes from rubbing the back of your heels. The socks come in a pack of two or four, meaning you can stock up on some sporty socks for your loved one. They’re machine-washable for easy cleaning and made of recycled cotton for easiness on the Earth.

Best business: 3KB Dress Socks

If you’re buying for someone who has said, “The grind never stops,” buy these business socks so they can keep going without a toe ripping a hole in their sock. A spandex-and-polyester mix is soft, stretchy, and comfortable, with 10 pairs per pack. And, they have packs with fun food and animal patterns.

Best funny: Blue Q Novelty Crew Socks

Knowing your socks say swears on them is one of life’s little rebellious pleasures. There are also more demure, equally sassy phrases like “Hi I don’t care thanks” and “I have to pee, again,” so these socks are perfect for the big personality in your life. They also come in men’s sizing—we’re fond of the “grumpy old man” socks.

Best toe socks: VWELL Toe Socks

Despite their silly appearance, toe socks help align and splay your tootsies properly to allow for even weight distribution. They also reduce the amount of friction between your toes. Don’t knock them until you try them. All that’s missing is a pair of toe shoes to match.

Life is too short to have cold feet and bad socks. Solve both of these problems for someone this holiday season with these well-priced socks. Nine available colors allow you to pick a pair in your loved one’s favorite color. Tell the present receiver to treat these socks with care, as they’re hand wash-only.

Best cycling: Kitsbow Merino B Line Sock

Class meets practicality with this lightly cushioned cycling sock—no one would know it’s a cycling sock unless you told them. The toe seam is practically invisible, and the cuff at the top doesn’t dig into your calves—a major problem with cyclists with thick calves from all the leg work. The balance of merino and synthetic fibers makes this sock durable with just enough of the wool benefits. However, it’s better suited for less-frigid rides.