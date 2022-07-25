Just because you don’t reside in a massive mansion (or if you do, congrats) doesn’t mean that you’re spared from being subject to a burglary. According to experts, thieves usually target homes they think are easy to access, and you might be surprised to find out that 30 percent of them enter through the front door. What’s even more astonishing is that these incidents happen because homeowners just tend to leave their entry points open.

People tend to take home security for granted without realizing the financial and emotional toll a theft can bring to the household should it happen. If you don’t want to be part of that statistic, make sure to invest in home security tools that can make you feel at peace. The Aegis Bosma Smart Door Lock can help get you started, as it’s designed to make your existing deadbolt smart without requiring you to change locks.

Great for renters who may not be able to alter their doors’ locks, this smart door lock only replaces the indoor portion of your deadbolt, allowing you to keep your current key as a traditional backup. Just stick it on your door, and it’s good to go. It offers bank-grade AES-128 advanced encryption, so you never need to worry about unauthorized access, and it auto unlocks and unlocks as you leave and return home.

In the event of an attempted break-in, it will trigger an automatic siren and notify you immediately. There are door ajar alters available on the app, too, in case you forget to shut your door. You can also create temporary passcodes for your guests, tenants, or service providers, as well as unlock and lock the door via the app. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant if voice commands are your thing.

Enhance your home security without breaking the bank. The Aegis Bosma Smart Door Lock normally goes for $119, but you can grab it on sale for only $99.99. Save even more by entering the coupon code SMARTLOCK at checkout and get an additional $20 discount.

Prices subject to change.