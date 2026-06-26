Limited-edition ‘July 4th’ quarters are out there…if you can find one

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There are plenty of official celebratory events set to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary, but only a few are small enough to fit in your hand. Ahead of July Fourth, the U.S. Mint announced that it is releasing a limited edition run of 250,000 Declaration of Independence quarters. However, these aren’t available to purchase through official channels. The 25 cent pieces are being randomly distributed into circulation, Wonka golden ticket-style, meaning aspiring owners will need to start scouring their pocket change in the coming months if they want to find one.

“We hope Americans enjoy the search for these iconic quarters as they’re meant to be shared, saved, and remembered as part of this historic anniversary,” U.S. Mint director Paul Hollis said in a recent statement.

Other collectible coins include special edition pennies, nickels, dimes, and half-dollars. Credit: U.S. Mint

Instead of the standard design, each collectible coin’s face will feature a specialized privy mark printed to the left of a profile of President Thomas Jefferson. The reverse will depict the Liberty Bell. The reverse side is also emblazoned with “The Declaration of Independence Quarter Dollar,” to ensure no one confuses it with any run-of-the-mill change.

The new quarter is only one of multiple options available to currency appreciators (a.k.a. numismatists) ahead of the U.S. semiquincentennial. Celebratory pennies, nickels, dimes, other quarters, and even half-dollar coins are all becoming available to collectors—a full rundown of the inventory can be found on the U.S. Mint’s website.

The U.S. Mint was established in 1792 by Congress and integrated into the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It remains the country’s only manufacturer and circulator of legal tender coins. The organization is also responsible for producing symbolic items like Congressional Gold, Bronze, and Silver medals.