How to avoid garbage news on Google Search

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When you search Google for something topical, you might see a cluster of headlines from news outlets, reporting breaking stories related to your search query. If you want to focus on those results, you can click to see More news, or navigate to the News tab at the top of the screen.

How these news sources are chosen depends on a variety of signals and factors—just the same as any other Google results—but you now have the ability to set “preferred” sources that will always show up first.

Maybe you want more New York Times and less CNN, or vice versa—Google will let you pick your favorites (which hopefully include Popular Science). This can also help you surface content from news sources you wouldn’t otherwise see in Google, like a local website covering your area.

How to set preferred sources

Setting preferred sources on Google. Screenshot: Google

If you run a Google search on the web for something in the news, topical enough that the Top stories box comes up in your results, you can then click the small icon next to the Top Stories heading to pick your sources. The icon looks like a couple of rectangles with a plus symbol on top.

This brings up a new dialog, where you can pick specific sources. Just start typing the name of the website you want to read more often, and select it when it appears. You can’t add any website on the internet though, only those that are regularly updated (and therefore qualify as news sites).

While there’s no specific set of rules about how often preferred sources show up, Google says you’ll see them “more often” than other outlets. As you add more sources, you’ll see the option to Reload results based on your last search. This should now include your selected sources, as long as they’ve published something related to your search recently.

You can head back to this dialog via the Top stories box whenever you want, and add new preferred sources or remove existing ones—there’s actually no limit to the number of sources you can add, so you’re able to cover a full gamut of perspectives and topics. You can also head to google.com/preferences/source directly in your web browser.

Many news websites have now started adding Add as a preferred source on Google badges on their articles, which you can click directly to jump to the preferred sources dialog. In our articles, you’ll find it’s labeled Add Popular Science, just under the headline and sub-heading—click the link to add us.

Preferred sources and Google News

Google News also lets you select your favorite topics. Screenshot: Google

Google hasn’t officially said anything about how preferred sources in Google search relates to the dedicated Google News website and apps for Android and iOS, but there is some overlap here.

If you head to Google News on the web and then open the Following tab, you’ll see that the preferred sources you’ve selected via search are also listed under Sources. However, there’s no way (at the moment) to add new sources from Google News—you need to go through Google search.

On the dedicated Google News portal, if you click the three dots next to any story, you can opt to see more stories or fewer stories like it—but you can’t specifically request to see more of a particular publisher. You can block an outlet though, by choosing Hide all stories from… on the same menu.

There are other factors that affect your Google News selection as well, and if you scroll down the front page of Google News to the Your topics section, there’s a Customize button to the right. Click on this, and you can tell Google News which topics you want to see more of (like sports, entertainment, and business, for example).

We may well see a closer connection between preferred sources and Google News in the future, but for now there are a variety of ways to customize the stories you get served up inside Google’s portals. If you’re spending a lot of time reading news, it’s worth making sure your favorite publishers appear first.