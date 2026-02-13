Metal detectorist finds 19th century Japanese coin in Australia

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A metal detector hobbyist discovered a centuries’ old coin while scouring an abandoned sports field—and the coin is especially rare for the area. In the southern Australian province of Victoria, treasure hunting enthusiast Angus James recently spotted a well-preserved 100 Mon Tenpō Tsūhō, a 19th century Japanese coin likely deposited during Australia’s decades’ long gold rush.

“You never know what you’ll find next,” James posted to social media on January 25th, along with photos of his recent haul.

Australia’s gold rushes began in 1851, and quickly became transformative events in its history. Although already home to many diverse Indigenous groups, the United Kingdom had overseen penal colonies on the continent for nearly 100 years prior to the precious metal’s discovery. However, once word of the gold spread, people from around the world raced over to stake their own fortunes. By 1871, Australia’s total population had risen from around 430,000 to over 1.7 million inhabitants.

The coins are both collected and given as good luck charms today. Credit: Angus James

The majority of new arrivals were Europeans, but the gold rushes also attracted hopefuls from elsewhere, including nations like Japan. During the mid-19th century, Japanese commerce frequently relied on low denomination Tenpō Tsūhō coins. These were first minted by the Tokugawa government in 1835, and remained in circulation for 40 years until the Meiji Restoration’s introduction of the yen. Many numismatists seek out Tenpō Tsūhō coins today, and in Japan they’re sold as good luck charms.

James’ find features Chinese characters, but they aren’t a fluke. At that time, Japanese monetary design was largely influenced by the neighboring nation’s various coins. In this case, “Tenpō” refers to the era of government, while “Tsūhō” roughly translates to “circulating treasure” or “currency.”

It’s yet another reminder to keep those metal detectors at the ready.