That Costco 200-foot, inflatable lazy river is AI slop

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Costco is famous for selling everyday products in large bulk quantities, be it a 40-pack of batteries or quarts of soy sauce. Then there are the not-so-common products like vending machines, coffins, and even entire barns. Knowing the retailer’s reputation, it’s understandable when people fall for hoax Costco purchases that occasionally go viral online.

Recently, a video showcasing a 200-foot-long, inflatable lazy river available from Costco has spread across social media. Posted by an Instagram page called The Inspiring Designs Net, the clip features a timelapse setup of the pool followed by a woman gleefully enjoying the circuit in her backyard. Despite the account swearing the lazy river is, “an absolute must for hot summer days,” the sad fact is that no such product exists. In reality, it’s yet another example of AI-generated clickbait that continues to flood the internet.

Many social media accounts now routinely churn out similar content solely to rack up page views, which are monetized through ad services. In this case, the faux-Costco lazy river has garnered well over 15 million views so far since it was uploaded on June 4. Many commenters were apparently fooled by the realistic scene, although others highlighted some telltale signs of AI slop. Most notably? The woman in the video looks incredibly dry despite lounging in her backyard lazy river.

Other examples to dupe unsuspecting viewers earlier this year included photos of North Carolina horses wrapped in fiberglass insulation to keep warm during a winter storm, as well as heated aboveground tunnels for dogs in Hungary. But while those are relatively absurd examples, a huge inflatable river admittedly sounds exactly like the type of thing Costco might sell. It may not exist now, but maybe it will inspire a call to action.