Backup all your emails in one place with Mail Backup X

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

TL;DR: With a lifetime subscription to the individual edition of Mail Backup X, you can backup, search, and restore your encrypted emails for just $49.99 (MSRP $179).

For work or personal use, if you receive a lot of email, you need to be backing it up. Now, you can back up your emails from multiple accounts with Mail Backup X Individual Edition for a one-time fee of $49.99 (MSRP $179) for a lifetime subscription.

No subscription needed to protect your inbox for life. With Mail Backup X, you can:

Backup from mail services like Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, Thunderbird, Postbox, and more

Quickly search your archives

Mirror backup with cloud storage

Migrate all mail into a new account with Office365

Encrypt and secure your data with military-grade AES 256-bit encryption

With 5/5 stars on CNET and over 42,000 business and home users worldwide, this is an incredible service at a great price point.

It’s convenient if you’re changing email addresses, consolidating emails from multiple accounts, or just want a better user experience for searching email. For small business owners or personal users, it’s best to plan ahead for any potential hacks, accidental deletions, or glitches.

This reliable one-stop shop is available on computers with macOS X 10.13 or later or Windows 8 or later. Available on up to 2 devices, simply download the program and redeem your code within 30 days of purchase.

“Easy to use and set up. Also, the company website provided detailed instructions of what to do for different platforms. Would highly recommend if you need an email backup solution.” – Samuel Leibel, Verified Buyer

Download Mail Backup X Individual Edition: Lifetime Subscription to secure all your emails for life for a one-time purchase of $49.99 (MSRP $179).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

_

Stack Commerce

Mail Backup X Individual Edition: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal