Fresh eyes can change the world, and a world stressed by a pandemic, climate change, and inequity is one more ripe for change than ever before. That’s why Popular Science is on the hunt for our Brilliant 10: an annual roster of early-career scientists and engineers developing ingenious approaches to problems across a range of disciplines.

We’re embarking on a nationwide search to find our latest class of innovators, vetting hundreds of researchers from institutions of all stripes and sizes. Our goal is to recognize the hard work, creativity, and potential of those who are shaking up old modes of thinking, defining new disciplines, and laying the groundwork for tomorrow’s most groundbreaking research.

From now through April 22, 2022, we’re inviting universities and government agencies to offer up their own candidates for consideration. Please submit all nominations through this form.

Honorees will be announced in September. In the meantime, check out our Brilliant 10 winners from 2021.