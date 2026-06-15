America’s Time Capsule includes fabric from the Wright Brother’s plane, whale bone, poker chips, and more

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America’s Time Capsule has officially been sealed. The custom-made, “zombie-proof” box includes letters, artifacts, records, and objects selected to help tell the story of the United States at its Semiquincentennial. The contents represent all 50 states, Washington D.C., and U.S. territories.

The contributions range from handwritten letters and civic records to cultural artifacts, scientific innovations, and even sports memorabilia. Some of the highlights include:

A fusion semiconductor (California). It was made in San Diego by General Atomics and reflects some of the most innovative research on clean energy across the globe.

A 1914 Belgian Relief Coin (Iowa). The coin was used to feed a child in Belgium for one month. President Herbert Hoover led an unprecedented international food relief effort that saved millions of people in Europe from starvation post-World War I.

A North Atlantic right whale bone (Maine). The North Atlantic right whale is one of the most critically endangered large whale species in the world. Roughly 380 individual whales, including fewer than 70 reproductively active females, are alive today.

A North Atlantic right whale bone. Image: America250.

A float copper (Michigan). Indigenous people began mining copper in Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula over 8,000 years ago. Copper, or miskwaabik, has cultural and ceremonial meaning for the Anishinaabeg, as well as practical uses. The 1843 copper boom was the first mineral boom in the U.S. Michigan native copper also accounted for 95 percent of all copper mined in the U.S. at one point.

A beaded vignette (Montana). The beaded artwork created by a Crow / Hidatsa / Arikara artist represents Montana’s landscapes and cultural heritage.

A beaded celebration of Montana’s natural beauty. Image: America250.

Gambling chips and tokens (Nevada). During the Great Depression, Nevada legalized gambling to generate critical revenue. This launched the modern era of casino gaming, which remains the state’s leading industry.

Fabric from the Wright Brother’s flight (Ohio). The fabric is an authentic artifact from the Wright Brothers’ 1903 flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. It connects the Buckeye State with the birth of aviation.

A rosary (Puerto Rico). The stainless steel rosary represents the importance of faith and spirituality in the daily life of Puerto Rico.

The rosary is made of stainless steel. Image: America250.

Prayer medal (Utah). George Washington Lord’s Prayer gold medal given out at the Wedding of the Rails. The event marked the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad on May 10, 1869.

Eagle feather and photo (Wisconsin). Old Abe was an icon in Wisconsin Civil War history. The American bald eagle served with the Eighth Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Regiment. Old Abe participated in over 30 battles, narrowly avoiding wounds on several occasions.

One of Old Abe’s feathers. Image: America250.

America250’s partner organizations also donated items, including an Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, an Olympic Gold Medal from the International Olympic Committee & NBC Today Show, and a pocket constitution from the Supreme Court of the United States.

“Now that America’s Time Capsule has been sealed, it carries with it a remarkable record of this moment in our nation’s history,” America250 Chair Rosie Rios said in a press release. “This moment is as much about the future as it is the past. When it is opened in 2276, future generations will see the care, pride, and optimism with which Americans marked our 250th anniversary.”

The America250 time capsule, shown here in the machine shop where it was created at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Image: Rich Press/NIST

The time capsule was a collaboration with scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), preservation experts at the Library of Congress, and in coordination with the National Park Service. It features a 900-pound, precision-milled stainless steel cylinder with a water- and airtight compression seal made of indium. This soft metal deforms when compressed to fill any microscopic imperfections in the sealing groove.

It will be buried on July 4 at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Once underground, it will be covered with a 1,100-pound stainless steel bell jar. The jar will create a protective air pocket around the vessel, ensuring that it remains dry. It will remain sealed underground until July 4, 2276.