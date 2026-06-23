Ancient Roman curse tablet conjures Egyptian demon magic

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Magical remedies were an everyday part of life in ancient Rome, but their intended outcomes weren’t always for the greater good. One popular problem-solving tactic involved the use of artisanal curse tablets. Known in Latin as defixiones and katadesmoi in Greek, the small objects were traditionally crafted from lead due to the heavy metal’s alleged binding properties and buried alongside the deceased. But although they were common accessories throughout Rome, one example recently discovered near the present-day southern border between Germany and the Netherlands is particularly striking for its content, subjects, and language.

A tiny curse tablet excavated in the Dutch municipality of Heerlen allegedly invokes Egyptian deities and demons not in Latin, but ancient Greek. What’s more, its authors appear to have been four enslaved individuals.

Archaeologists from Heidelberg University located the roughly 3.6-by-1.8 inch artifact while investigating a pit underneath a town hall square in what was once the Roman military settlement of Coriovallum. To read the faded inscriptions, experts at the university’s Institute of Papyrology utilized reflectance transformation imaging (RTI), a photographic approach that combines multiple scans of a subject taken under varying lighting. Digitally amassing the various images allows researchers to read otherwise imperceptible texts etched into objects like the lead curse tablet.

Based on their examinations, the team identified an invocation featuring a pair of men with Latin names as well as women with Greek names, all referred to as enslaved individuals. Examiners also spotted three magical runes known as characteres intended to communicate with supernatural forces. However, papyrologist Rodney Ast explained it remains unclear if these subjects were the curse’s recipients, or its crafters.

“The tablet served either as a curse against these four slaves, or as a curse in their name against an unnamed person,” Ast said in a statement.

According to fellow papyrologist Julia Lougovaya, the names may offer clues to both the authors and their place of origin.

“It cannot be ruled out that one of the two women was the author of the inscription and had brought the supposed ability to communicate with divine powers through such curses with her from Roman Egypt,” explained Lougovaya.

Heidelberg University egyptologist Joachim Quack added that although unique for the region, the curse tablet’s amalgamation of religious, linguistic, and cultural influences encapsulate the time period itself.

“In the early centuries [CE], Near Eastern, Egyptian, Jewish, and sometimes even Christian traditions increasingly merged and spread throughout the entire Roman Empire of that time,” he said. “[It’s] a development that the discovery from Heerlen impressively underscores.”