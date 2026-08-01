Rare baby albino porcupine rescued in Maine

Just north of Kittery in Maine, the Center for Wildlife is currently caring for a very unique North American porcupine (Erethizon dorsatum). This iconic hairy mammal features a strong tail, short legs, and quills everywhere besides on its belly and legs. They are two to three feet long and weigh in at around 25 pounds.
North American porcupines typically have dark-colored bodies with lighter-colored quills, but not the one that arrived at the Center for Wildlife. This baby porcupine was completely snow white with pinkish paws, making it a rare albino North American Porcupine. These bright, spiky mammals are exceedingly rare. In approximately 10,000 porcupine births, just one pops out albino, according to the wildlife center.
“This baby porcupine was discovered after some dogs were attempting to chase it. Thankfully, his rescuer was able to step in before any serious injuries occurred,” the center wrote. “Due to his unique coloring, his young age, and potential injury from the dog interaction, the baby porcupine’s rescuer decided it was best to bring him in for care.”
While this particular baby porcupine appeared fine upon arrival, the team noted that he had crusty eyes. Shortly after, they spotted crust build-up on the animal’s arm and thought it could be a case of mange, a skin condition caused by tiny mites. It was indeed mange, The crusty eyes got worse and even started to form on his front paws. His nose also started to leak, and his breath became raspy. Luckily, there are treatments for the condition.
“Our clinic team is working hard and keeping a close eye on him as they administer medication to fight off the mange infection. Daily cleanings occur as well in order to keep the crust away as best as possible,” the Center for Wildlife added. “We hope to see some improvements soon and hopefully have this little guy on his way to recovery!”
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