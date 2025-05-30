Why fava beans taste gross (and how scientists want to fix them)

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Beef production is a significant source of planet-warming greenhouse gasses, and its land use often leads to deforestation. Plant-based food products are thus widely considered to be a more sustainable alternative. But there’s one problem: to most people, they don’t taste nearly as good as a juicy ribeye steak.

In particular, people don’t like fava beans (also called faba beans) because of their bitterness and the dry sensation they cause in the mouth, according to a Finnish consumer study reported by the University of Helsinki.The legume, however, has incredible potential. It’s highly nutritious and provides a great source of amino acids. What’s more, dried faba beans have more protein than red meat, and some studies have even suggested that eating them improves the motor skills of patients with Parkinson’s disease.

“People avoid faba beans in cooking and in the food industry especially because of their bitterness. In their current form, faba bean products have not sold very well either,” Fabio Tuccillo, a sensory and consumer scientist conducting his doctoral research at the University of Helsinki, explained in a statement. “They are often also heavily seasoned to cover the bitter taste. Therefore, it is important to identify the compounds that cause unpleasant flavours.”

The idea is that if scientists discover the compounds behind these flavors, they can modify them through new technologies, processing methods, and even plant-breeding approaches to make fava beans a better-tasting ingredient for plant-based foods. In this spirit, Tuccillo reveals in his doctoral thesis that the bitterness and mouth-drying feeling is associated with compounds called vicine and convicine, in addition to several amino acids including phenylalanine, according to the university. He also identified compounds responsible for the beans’ cereal-like smell.

Fava beans “can be used in a diverse range of food products, such as bread, pastry and other products. Once we know how to reduce the unpleasant flavour and sensation, we can produce increasingly pleasant faba bean raw materials,” explained Tuccillo, who is defending his doctoral thesis today. “Improving the sensory quality of raw materials made from faba beans is necessary, if the aim is to succeed in the food market with products supporting sustainable development and plant-based diets.”

Perhaps we’ll all be enjoying delicious fava bread sooner than you think.