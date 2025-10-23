What Americans fear most in 2025

For over a decade, Americans’ top fear has remained the same: corrupt government officials.

By Sarah Durn

Published

A panoramic, dark, and eerie photograph of a dense forest shrouded in thick fog or mist. The trees are tall and silhouetted, with a single, dark, cloaked figure standing in a patch of brighter light at the center of the path, creating a spooky and mysterious atmosphere.
In this annual survey from California's Chapman University, 1,015 adult Americans were asked about over 60 fears, from hurricanes to needles. Image: DepositPhotos

Team Fear is at it again. For the past 11 years, this dedicated group of researchers with a very cool nickname has conducted the annual Chapman University Survey of American Fears. This year, they surveyed 1,015 adult Americans on what they fear most, from sharks to heights to identity theft

Wondering which fear took the first slot? For the 10th consecutive year, corrupt government officials topped the list. Fears of a loved one becoming seriously ill, economic or financial collapse, and cyber-terrorism followed. Here’s the full list of what Americans fear most in 2025:

  1. Corrupt government officials (with 69.1 percent of participants saying they’re afraid or very afraid of this)
  2. People I love becoming seriously ill (reporting at 58.9 percent)
  3. Economic or financial collapse (58.2 percent)
  4. Cyberterrorism (55.9 percent)
  5. People I love dying & U.S. becoming involved in another world war (both tied at 55.3 percent)
  6. Pollution of drinking water (54.5 percent)
  7. Russia using nuclear weapons (53.7 percent)
  8. Pollution of oceans, rivers, and lakes (53.5 percent)
  9. Government tracking of personal data (52.7 percent)

“Understanding what we’re afraid of isn’t about stoking anxiety, it’s about putting those fears into context,” Dr. Christopher Bader, a sociologist at Chapman University in California and the lead researcher on the study, said in a statement

A data table titled "TOP 10 FEARS OF 2025" shows a list of ten fears, the percentage of Americans who are "Very Afraid or Afraid" of them, and the rank change from 2024. The top three fears are: Corrupt Government Officials (69.1%), People I Love Becoming Seriously Ill (58.9%), and Economic/Financial Collapse (58.2%). The data is sourced from the Chapman University Survey of American Fears, 2025.
This chart shows American’s top 10 fears in 2025. Image: Chapman University Survey of American Fears 2025

There can often be a disconnect between the things we fear and reality, he explained. For instance, fear of crime has steadily increased despite the crime rate actually going down.

One aspect of the annual survey is to draw attention to how people can better manage their fears. Drawing on decades of research, Team Fear suggests: limiting media exposure so you aren’t constantly bombarded with upsetting news, researching your fears so you can better understand them, recognizing manipulative speech and advertising designed to exploit fear, and building your community. Fear, like anxiety, often feeds on isolation, so the stronger your community, the better.

 
2025 Home of the Future awards header

2025 Home of the Future Awards

25 new gadgets that can change the way we live.
 
Sarah Durn Avatar

Sarah Durn

Associate Editor

Sarah Durn is an associate editor at Popular Science, where she oversees the Ask Us Anything column and contributes to the magazine’s science and history coverage. She is the bestselling author of The Beginner’s Guide to Alchemy, published by Rockridge Press in May 2020, and her work has appeared in The New York Times, National Geographic, Smithsonian, WIRED, among others. Previously, Sarah worked on staff as a writer and editor at Atlas Obscura.