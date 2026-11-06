Get a Weber smoker on clearance from Amazon and make this year’s Thanksgiving way more delicious

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You’ll hear lots of people blathering on about deep fried turkey this year, but smoking the bird is a secret hack to making things way more delicious. Right now, Amazon has Weber smokers (and other outdoor cookers) for their lowest prices of the year, which means you could grab one right now and perfect your technique before guests show up for turkey day. The discounts in Weber’s Amazon storefront cover its pellet smokers and Slate tabletop griddles along with the tongs and spatulas that hang off the side of a grill. As an added bonus, a smoker won’t burn your house down like a turkey fryer might.

Top Weber deals on Amazon

Weber Smoque 22-inch pellet smoker: $599.00 (was $799.00)

Weber Smoque 22-inch pellet smoker $599.00 (was $799.00) A set-it-and-walk-away smoker for holiday turkey and brisket Weber See It

Pellet smokers make it easy to cook low and slow. An electric auger pushes a carefully measured amount of wood pellets into a burn pot to keep your temp in the perfect zone. The Weber Smoque 22-inch pellet smoker is down to $599, which is the lowest price we’ve tracked since camelcamelcamel started following it in August 2025. Weber rates it for temperatures up to 500°F and says its SmokeBoost setting is tuned for deeper smoke flavor. The Rapid React PID controller, per Weber, heats up fast and recovers temperature after you open the lid, which matters when you’re spritzing ribs every hour. Two food probes come in the box and plug into built-in ports, so you can track two cuts at once. If you want to sear as well as smoke, the Weber Searwood 600 goes up to 600°F and is $899. Our guide to the best pellet grills has more options.

Weber Slate 17-inch tabletop griddle: $249.00 (was $299.00)

Weber Slate 17-inch tabletop griddle $249.00 (was $299.00) A propane flat-top small enough for the patio table Weber See It

Rust is the chore that comes with most carbon-steel griddles, and Weber built its Slate line to cut down on it. The Weber Slate 17-inch tabletop griddle is $249 (was $299). Weber says it case-hardens the carbon-steel cooktop and pre-seasons it at the factory, which makes it harder for moisture to collect and rust to form. There’s no nonstick coating, so metal spatulas and scrapers are fair game. It runs a single propane burner that Weber rates to reach over 500°F, and at 42.7 pounds it’s light enough to haul to a tailgate. Weber backs it with a five-year warranty. Our guide to the best portable grills has more options for cooking away from home.

Weber Grillmaster Blend hardwood pellets, 20 pounds: $14.99 (was $21.99)

Weber Grillmaster Blend hardwood pellets, 20 pounds $14.99 (was $21.99) Maple, hickory and cherry for the hopper Weber See It

Pellets are the recurring cost of owning a smoker, so it’s worth stocking up when they dip. A 20-pound bag of Weber Grillmaster Blend hardwood pellets costs $14.99, the lowest price we’ve tracked since camelcamelcamel began following it in December 2020. The blend mixes maple, hickory and cherry, and Weber pitches it for everything from pork shoulder to pizza. Weber’s apple and cherry single-wood bags are also $14.99.

Weber Precision Grill Tongs, 18-inch: $14.99 (was $21.49)

Weber Precision Grill Tongs, 18-inch $14.99 (was $21.49) Long enough to flip sausages without singeing your knuckles Weber See It

Tongs are the grill tool you reach for most, and short ones put your hand right over the coals. The Weber Precision Grill Tongs are $14.99, their lowest tracked price since October 2021. They’re 18 inches long with stainless steel arms and a flat front edge that Weber designed for precise grabs, which helps with thin stuff like asparagus spears. They lock closed for storage and go in the dishwasher, and Weber backs them with a two-year warranty. Keep your fingerprints intact this year.

Weber pellet smoker and griddle deals from $169

The Smoque 22 and Slate 17-inch griddle are covered above. If you cook for a crowd, the Weber Smoque XL 34-inch pellet smoker is $799, its lowest tracked price. The Weber Slate 22-inch tabletop griddle adds a second burner and is $329.

Weber pellet and grilling tool deals under $55

The Grillmaster Blend pellets and Precision Grill Tongs are covered above. The matching Weber Precision Grill Spatula is $14.98, tying its lowest tracked price, and the Weber Original Burger Press is $12.99.