Want to keep your hands busy this summer? How does assembling a computer sound?

It may not be as labor-intensive as, say, re-painting an entire room or immersing in woodwork, but it sure does keep both your hands and mind busy. If you don’t consider yourself a techie, the idea of putting together a whole computer may turn you off. Luckily, the CrowPi2 All-in-1 Raspberry Pi and STEM Learning Platform (Basic Kit) pretty much has everything you need to experiment with software and hardware, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale.

CrowPi2 is specifically designed to make DIY hardware and learning code more fun. It combines Raspberry Pi, a range of common sensors, and independently developed software to allow for exciting and meaningful STEM education for beginners and intermediate learners alike. It comes equipped with a removable wireless keyboard that can be removed easily from the body, depending on what you want to build, as well as a 2MP camera with a microphone and an 11.6-inch IPS screen with 1920×1080 resolution. Its all-in-one board and 22 necessary sensors like the buzzer, RGB LED, and relay, offers a wealth of possibilities for experimentation and learning.

Check it out:

The best part is there is no limit to the uses for CrowPi2 since it’s more than an electric device. It comes with over 80 course resources to serve as guides for making all sorts of projects. You can build virtually anything you want, whether a laptop, face and speech recognition device, light sensor, piano, and more. You can also create your own DIY circuits on the breadboard, play games, craft buildings on Minecraft, and more. The possibilities are endless.

Unleash your inner programmer with this kit.

