The best robot kits for kids in 2024

Building a robot at home is more than just a fun activity—it’s a hands-on way to explore the exciting world of STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math]. Whether you’re searching for a children’s toy robot to inspire curiosity or a more advanced robot-building kit for older kids or teens, like our best overall Sillbird STEM 12-in-1 Education Solar Robot Toy, the best robot kits offer options for all ages and skill levels.

Robot building kits offer a perfect blend of creativity and learning, teaching essential skills like coding, problem-solving, and engineering through play. From preschool-friendly robot toys to beginner robotics kits for older children, these sets provide a fantastic introduction to the basics of robotics. If you’re ready to start a creative family project and make a robot kit together or are looking for DIY kits to give as gifts, there is a wide variety of robotics kits available. Whether you’re building a robot for kids for the first time or advancing your skills, these kits are designed to encourage learning through fun, making them ideal for everyone, from young beginners to future engineers.

How we chose the best robot kits

Our best robot kit recommendations are based on extensive research. We combined personal experience, expert opinions, user feedback, and product reviews to compile a list of top contenders and then tested them thoroughly. Read on to discover the best robot-building kits that balance innovation, ease of use, and educational value, helping you and your child access the world of robotics with ease and excitement.

The best robot kits: Reviews & Recommendations

Looking to purchase a robotics kit but unsure where to begin? We’ve handpicked the best robot-building kits to suit a variety of skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner or ready for more advanced projects, our detailed reviews will help you choose the perfect robot kit to unleash your creativity and build something amazing.

Recommended age range: 8- 13

8- 13 Assembly required: Yes

Yes Number of pieces: 190

Variety with 12 robot designs

Encourages problem-solving

Efficient energy use

May need adult assistance

When it comes to choosing the best robot kit, this 12-in-1 solar-powered robot building set stands out as the top choice. Offering an impressive variety of 12 different robots that can move on both land and water, it caters to a wide range of skill levels, making it suitable for younger children and more advanced builders alike. Kids can sometimes lose interest in robot toys after a while, so the sheer versatility makes this kit more likely to hold their attention.

The kit effectively supports STEM education by promoting problem-solving, logical thinking, and teamwork while keeping children actively engaged in hands-on learning. While the step-by-step instructions make assembly straightforward, ensuring that kids won’t feel overwhelmed, although an adult may be needed for assistance.

One of its best features is the upgraded solar panel, which enhances power capture and ensures the robots run smoothly. This aspect not only makes the building experience more engaging but also educates kids about renewable energy, encouraging them to think critically about sustainable technology (PopSci is a big fan of everything solar energy).

Overall, this robot kit provides endless opportunities for creativity and discovery, making it an excellent educational resource. For parents seeking an innovative way to keep kids engaged while fostering valuable skills, this robot kit is the clear frontrunner in its category.

Best splurge: LEGO Education SPIKE Prime Set

Recommended age range: 10+

10+ Assembly required: Yes

Yes Number of pieces: 528

Over 500 LEGO elements and sensors

User-friendly

Versatile hub with Bluetooth and sensors

High price

The LEGO Education SPIKE Prime Set is an exceptional investment for STEAM enthusiasts, priced around $400. Though it may appear costly, this expansive kit delivers immense value, especially for students in grades 6 to 8. It combines vibrant LEGO building components with sophisticated hardware and an intuitive drag-and-drop coding interface based on Scratch, a programming language that many kids may already know from school.

The set’s heart is a highly programmable Hub with a 5×5 light matrix, various input/output ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and integrated sensors. These advanced components empower students to build a diverse range of interactive models and robots, offering nearly limitless opportunities for creativity and learning. The set includes over 500 LEGO Technic elements, motors, and sensors, further expanding the potential for innovative builds. This kit is not just a toy; it’s a comprehensive educational tool that equips children with essential skills in coding, engineering, and design, making it an invaluable resource for young learners.

Best for little kids (ages 5-7): Learning Resources Botley the Coding Robot

Recommended age range: 5+

5+ Assembly required: No

No Number of pieces: 77

Interactive learning

Screen-free play

Durable and fun

Requires AAA Batteries

Young kids may struggle to follow custom paths

For parents looking for engaging and educational activities for their little ones, Learning Resources’ Botley the Coding Robot stands out as an excellent option. Specifically designed for children as young as five, Botley introduces the basics of coding in a fun and interactive manner. The set includes a friendly robot, a remote programmer, 42 coding cards, and various accessories, allowing kids to create exciting obstacle courses and challenges.

Botley promotes essential skills like problem-solving and critical thinking while offering a screen-free experience, giving kids an opportunity for hands-on play. This approach encourages children to learn from a coding bot through active play, helping them develop a solid foundation in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] disciplines.

However, some parents have pointed out that Botley requires AAA batteries, which are not included. Additionally, younger kids may find it challenging to follow the custom-drawn lines necessary for the robot’s pathfinding. Despite these minor drawbacks, Botley’s durability, engaging features, and educational value make it a standout choice for fostering early STEM skills and providing hours of enjoyable and meaningful learning experiences.

Best for big kids (ages 8-12): Jimu Mythical Series: Robot Dragon

Recommended age range: 8+

8+ Assembly required: Yes

Yes Number of pieces: 606

Creative building

Interactive features

Educational

Challenging assembly

Small parts

The Jimu Mythical Series Robot Dragon offers an exciting and interactive way for children aged 8 years and older to delve into robotics and coding. This engaging kit empowers kids to build their very own dragon robot, complete with flapping wings and cool LED lights that simulate fire. With 606 pieces included, the construction process encourages creativity while enhancing problem-solving skills as children navigate the assembly steps.

Kids can take pride in their creation as they see it come to life, promoting a sense of accomplishment. However, one notable downside is that the assembly process can be quite intricate, which might present challenges for younger or less experienced builders. Additionally, some of the small parts can be difficult to manipulate and manage, increasing the risk of losing them during the building process.

Despite these challenges, the Jimu Mythical Series Robot Dragon provides an enriching educational experience that is best suited for children who are passionate about building projects and ready to tackle the complexities of assembly. This kit not only enhances technical skills but also fosters imaginative play, making it a worthwhile investment for aspiring engineers.

Best for teens (ages 13+): Makeblock mBot Ultimate

Recommended age range: 12+

12+ Assembly required: Yes

Yes Number of pieces: 500+

Diverse projects

Works with Raspberry Pi and Arduino sensors for advanced projects

Extensive online community

Complex assembly

The Makeblock mBot Ultimate stands out as an excellent robotics kit tailored for teens, igniting interest in technology and engineering. This kit offers the opportunity to build ten unique robots using over 160 electronic and mechanical components, making it not just a learning tool but a platform for creativity. With its app-enabled control modes, users can engage in various activities, such as driving robots, picking up objects, and even playing interactive games.

One of the kit’s significant advantages is its compatibility with both Raspberry Pi and Arduino sensors, allowing for advanced programming and project expansion. This versatility encourages users to delve deeper into robotics and coding, preparing them with essential skills for the future.

However, some challenges come with this kit. The assembly process can be intricate and may require dedication and patience, especially for beginners who might find themselves overwhelmed. Additionally, the lack of clearly marked parts can make the building process a bit confusing. Users may also need to invest in better tools to enhance their assembly experience. Despite these minor drawbacks, the mBot Ultimate 2.0 is an inspiring and educational choice for aspiring young engineers.

Best budget: Nintendo Labo Robot Kit

Recommended age range: 6+

6+ Assembly required: Yes

Yes Number of pieces: 48

Affordable

Interactive challenges

Easy to assemble

Must own a Nintendo Switch

For those looking for an affordable and creative way to engage with robotics, the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con Robot kit is a standout budget option. While it’s one of the cheapest robot kits available, it’s essential to note that you must already own a Nintendo Switch console to utilize this set fully, so it’s only the best value if you’ve already made that initial investment.

This innovative kit allows you to construct a wearable robot suit using pre-cut cardboard sheets and essentially become a Transformer! Simply follow interactive instructions that guide you through the assembly process, and once assembled, you can enter the game, where you’ll control your robot, smash through virtual environments, and tackle various challenges. The adjustable straps ensure a comfortable fit for players of all sizes, and you can personalize your robot suit with markers and stickers to make it uniquely yours.

Beyond gameplay, the Toy-Con Garage feature allows for limitless creativity. This mode empowers you to invent new ways to play by combining different digital building blocks, giving you the freedom to experiment with your robot’s functionality. Whether competing against friends or crafting original designs, this kit offers a unique blend of fun and learning.

What to consider when shopping for a robot kit

There are many factors to consider when deciding which robot kit is right for you. Below are the factors we considered most important when writing this guide.

Age appropriateness

Ensure the kit matches the user’s age and skill level for optimal engagement and learning.

Educational value

Look for kits that promote STEM learning, incorporating coding and engineering principles to enhance the educational benefits.

Components and versatility

Select kits with multiple building options to keep kids engaged and foster creativity through various projects.

Instruction quality

Ensure clear, comprehensive instructions are provided, such as step-by-step guides or video tutorials, to facilitate easy assembly and programming.

Programming language

Choose kits that utilize user-friendly coding languages like Scratch or block-based programming for easier learning.

Price and value

Consider your budget and assess the kit’s contents to determine if the price is justified based on all the included features.

Community and support

Look for kits backed by active online communities or customer support, which can provide troubleshooting and idea-sharing resources.

FAQs

Q: How is robotics helpful for children? Robotics enhances problem-solving, creativity, and critical thinking in children. It engages them in STEM learning, promotes teamwork, and can inspire interest in future STEM careers. Robots also make great science gifts for kids. Q: What is a robot development kit? A robot development kit includes components like microcontrollers, sensors, and motors to help users build and program their own robots. It provides a practical way to learn about robotics and programming. Q: What sensors do robots use? Common sensors in robots include ultrasonic sensors for distance measurement, infrared sensors for detecting light, accelerometers for movement tracking, gyroscopes for orientation, and cameras for visual recognition. Q: Is LEGO BOOST worth it? LEGO BOOST is valued for its engaging projects and educational benefits in coding and robotics, making it suitable for kids ages 7 and up. Some may find it less versatile than advanced kits. However, the line was discontinued in December 2022, so it is no longer available for purchase. Additionally, LEGO’s support for the associated software will eventually cease, limiting future updates or assistance. Q: What’s the difference between robot kits for adults and kids? Adult robot kits are typically more complex, allowing advanced customization and technical projects. In contrast, kids’ kits focus on simplicity and fun, encouraging creativity and learning through play.

Final thoughts on the best robot kits

From versatile solar-powered builds to budget-friendly options, we’ve compiled a selection of robot kits designed to engage kids of all ages in STEM learning. Our top pick, the Sillbird STEM 12-in-1 Education Solar Robot Toy, stands out for its diverse designs and educational value, making it perfect for budding engineers. No matter your child’s age or skill level, you will find a robot kit that sparks their curiosity and fosters a love for robotics.