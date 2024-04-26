We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While an exercise bike is a worthy investment, especially if you’re on a mission to complete your daily activity rings, nothing beats the experience of zipping your way through the city on an actual bike. No offense to your online instructor motivating you to pedal harder, but the tangible sense of fulfillment from traditional cycling is unmatched. But if you’re not quite sold on conventional bikes, you might want to pick up an e-bike instead. It’s much easier to operate and lets you breeze through your commute without breaking a sweat. Plus, they’re a green upgrade from your usual car rides, a win for you and the planet.

If you missed celebrating Earth Day, here’s another opportunity to show Mother Earth some love. Grab the BirdBike A-Frame E-bike at a discount, and start weaving your way anywhere while reducing your carbon footprint. For a limited time, you can grab it on sale for $699.97, shipping included!

This BirdBike cruiser is practically a fusion of everything you love in a commuter bike, mountain bike, and electric bike. The brainchild of a team of veteran vehicle design experts and engineers, it packs features and cutting-edge technology to make riding and cycling a breeze—literally. It comes with a 500W high-performance motor that delivers consistent power throughout your ride, complimented by an advanced carbon drive train that endures any terrain and nixes the need for chain maintenance.

Want to go faster? Just tap the instant e-boost throttle on the handlebar for an immediate power surge, perfect for steep inclines. There’s also an embedded dash display that shows your speed, distance, pedal assist mode, battery life, and more. Speaking of battery, the 36V/12.8Ah battery offers up to 50 miles of cruising range, easily rechargeable thanks to the removable design. For peace of mind, the bike includes an integrated alarm system that blasts a startling 120-decibel alarm to deter thieves.

