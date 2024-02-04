We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

For the tech-savvy, nothing says “I love you” quite like the gift of technology. This year, consider the Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ (Grade B Refurbished) as a unique and thoughtful gift for your loved one and save $200.

Currently available at a further price drop through Feb. 4, the MacBook Pro 2017 model boasts a space gray slim and portable design, perfect for professional tasks and binge-watching your loved one’s favorite series. Equipped with a robust 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it effortlessly manages various activities and has advanced wireless capabilities like Bluetooth 4.2.

Whether they’re working from home or on the go, this laptop covers all the bases. With a massive 256GB SSD storage capacity and a 2.3GHz processor, the MacBook Pro can easily handle large files and multitask to fit the needs of various users. At the same time, its 13.3-inch IPS 2560×1600 Retina display provides the ultimate clarity, with a 227 ppi pixel density, to any image or video.

This MacBook Pro (rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by verified users) also offers versatile connectivity options, including various power ports and expansion slots, built-in Wi-Fi, a 720p webcam, stereo speakers, and more. Its long-lasting battery provides up to 10 hours of use on a single charge, ensuring your special someone’s work and entertainment are free from disruptions or delays.

It’s important to note that this particular MacBook Pro is Grade B refurbished, meaning there may be light scratches or scuffs on its exterior. However, you can rest assured that the internal performance of this MacBook Pro has been carefully inspected, repaired, and restored to like-new condition by Apple-certified technicians.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with new tech for someone special in your life, or treat yourself to an upgrade.

Snag the Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ (2017) Core i5, 2.3GHz 8GB RAM 256GB SSD (Grade B Refurbished) for $419.97 (reg. $649) with guaranteed delivery for Valentine’s Day if ordered by Feb. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon code is required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.