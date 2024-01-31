We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Imagine wielding a computing marvel that not only dazzles with its powerhouse performance but also flaunts an eco-friendly flair. Behold this refurbished MacBook Pro, which is on sale for just $439.99 (reg. $1,099 for a limited time only.

Its 2.7GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM can support a multitude of tasks, making it a pragmatic choice for those who value reliability and value over the absolute pinnacle of technological innovation.

The Intel Iris Graphics 6100 delivers impressive visuals, making it ideal for graphic design, video editing, and even casual gaming. The laptop also features a 13.3” Retina display, and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, which will let you appreciate images defined by vivid colors, sharp text, and clarity. Its slim profile and lightweight design make it a portable powerhouse, perfect for professionals (or anyone) on the go.

According to the World Economic Forum, we will produce around 81.6 million tons of e-waste yearly by 2030 and only 17.4% of this e-waste is being properly recycled worldwide. By choosing a refurbished MacBook you can actively participate in reducing this alarming e-waste footprint. These laptops undergo rigorous testing, refurbishment, and quality checks, ensuring that they not only meet high-performance standards but also extend the lifecycle of electronic devices.

This refurbished MacBook Pro proves that quality technology doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. It offers a balance of performance, aesthetics, and environmental consideration, making it a sensible choice for those seeking a reliable laptop without breaking the bank or harming the planet.

Get this refurbished 13.3″ Apple MacBook Pro with Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB, and SSD (Early 2015) for only $439.99 (reg. $1,099).

StackSocial prices subject to change.