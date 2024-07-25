Prepare for your Security+ certification with IDUNOVA’s all-inclusive training kit, now $289.99

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re interested in the ever-expanding field of cybersecurity, you don’t have to head back to the classroom to get started. Whether you’re looking to advance your career in IT or strengthen your company’s defenses against cyber threats, obtaining a CompTIA Security+ certification is a valuable step.

The Complete CompTIA Security+ SY0-701 Certification Kit by IDUNOVA offers nearly everything you need to prepare for this essential certification. It is now available for just $289.99 (reg. $399). This comprehensive kit includes a personal AI certification prep assistant, an engaging video course, an interactive book, hands-on labs, practice exams, and more.

Comprehensive training

This all-inclusive kit includes 30 hours of expertly crafted video training. These engaging and informative videos cover all the essential topics you must master for the Security+ SY0-701 exam. Clear and concise explanations help demystify complex concepts, making absorbing and retaining the information easier.

Understanding theory is crucial, but applying that knowledge in real-world scenarios is equally important. The IDUNOVA certification kit provides hands-on labs that allow you to practice and hone your skills. These labs simulate real cybersecurity challenges, giving you practical experience that will be invaluable during the exam and your career.

Other resources

One of the standout features of this certification kit is the AI Assistant, Luna. This intelligent tool offers personalized guidance, helping you identify areas for improvement and providing targeted resources to enhance your understanding.

Access real-time interaction with Luna for immediate support and chats. With this AI Assistant, your study plan is tailored to your specific needs, maximizing efficiency and effectiveness.

Along with a 620-page interactive book to support your learning, you get to use practice tests and flashcards, course notes, and study blitzes. It also gets you a 10 percent discount on your exam when you’re ready.

An official CompTIA-authorized partner, it has a TrustScore of 4.5 and can help you on your road to a lucrative career in cybersecurity.

The Complete CompTIA Security+ SY0-701 Certification Kit by IDUNOVA is on sale for just $289.99 (reg. $399).

