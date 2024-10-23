I’m over the ridiculously large smartphones—here’s why I switched to this mini one instead

Bigger doesn't always mean better.

I’m of the opinion that bigger doesn’t always mean better, and in this case, I’m talking about smartphones. It seems likeApple, Google, and Samsung are constantly battling to prove that the bigger the smartphone, the more features they’ll pack in it. I’m not so sure if that’s true, especially since I’m personally vertically challenged, and big phones make me look like I’m gripping a tablet.

I’ve started resenting my smartphone for how bulky it is, so when I heard about this mini Android smartphone, I was intrigued—not only by the size, but also by the fact it’s a fraction of the cost of the brand-new iPhone 16. I decided there was no time like the present to grab it, especially since it’s only $94.99 (reg. $119)!

This smartphone really does fit in your wallet

Yes, I’m well aware this smartphone is mini-sized, but I was truly shocked when I received it—in the best way. It looked like the youngest sibling of my current phone, but I pleasantly found that all the features I enjoyed on my old phone could be found on this one.

Here’s exactly what I was able to do with this credit card smartphone:

  • Use two numbers on this smartphone (for my personal and work digits) thanks to its dual SIM support.
  • Doomscroll through my favorite apps, including Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp. I was even able to access Uber to call a rideshare from the airport.
  • Snap selfies and nature photos with the built-in 2MP front and 5MP rear camera.
  • Take video calls and regular phone calls with my family, friends, and partner.

The verdict? I’m a big fan (pardon the irony) of this ultra-tiny smartphone. If you’re tired of lugging around your tablet-sized smartphone, I’d suggest you ditch it.

